Cognizant renews lease at Mindspace Navi Mumbai for ₹62.7 lakh/month

Cognizant Technology Solutions India has renewed its office lease at Mindspace Business Parks in Navi Mumbai, signing a fresh five-year agreement for 92,208 sq ft at a monthly rent of ₹62,70,144, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The transaction covers office spaces on the 2nd (Unit 201) and 6th floors (Unit 601) of Mindspace, Plot No. 3, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC. The renewal was registered on December 12, 2025, with a security deposit of ₹3.76 crore.
Key Commercial Terms
Total area: 92,208 sq ft
Monthly rent: ₹62.7 lakh
Rent per sq ft: ₹68
Security deposit: ₹3.76 crore
Lease tenure: 60 months
Lock-in period: 36 months
Annual escalation: 4.5%
Car parks: 99 slots
CAM charges: ₹11 per sq ft per month
Handover date: July 5, 2025
Rent-free period: May 5, 2030 – July 4, 2030
This renewal signals steady office space demand in institutional-grade parks even as workplace strategies evolve. Mindspace Business Parks continues to attract large technology tenants due to its Grade-A assets, transport connectivity and integrated business ecosystem.