Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Cities overwhelmed by rain: Here's why you can't ignore home insurance

Cities overwhelmed by rain: Here's why you can't ignore home insurance

Contrary to perception, home insurance is not expensive. Cover for a home and contents worth Rs 50 lakh can be purchased for just Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 annually

Monsoon, home insurance, house, damage cover

Representational Image

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several cities are overwhelmed by heavy rains, and reports of inundated streets and houses are pouring in.
 
Yet, despite recurring losses, home insurance penetration in the country remains alarmingly low.
 
Experts say that awareness and affordable policies can go a long way in protecting middle-class households from financial shocks.
 

Rising flood risks in cities

“Year on year, the world is witnessing a rise in floods and cyclones, and India is no exception,” said Shashi Kant Dahuja, executive director and chief underwriting officer, Shriram General Insurance Limited.
 
He pointed to Mumbai’s recent floods as an example where waterlogging not only damaged vehicles but also homes, furniture, and electronics.
 

Also Read

home insurance

Home insurance claims: Begin repairs only after surveyor's inspectionpremium

House, home, home insurance

Think your landlord's house insurance covers you? Here's the truth

Monsoon, home insurance, house, damage cover

41% Indians fear disasters, yet 62% undecided on home insurance: Report

home insurance

Home insurance: Ensure policy covers calamities, pays reconstruction costpremium

A car stuck due to heavy rainfall

Monsoon damage: what home and car insurance actually cover

 
“An appropriate home insurance not only covers the structure but also protects personal property, which is very important,” he added.
 
Similarly, Arti Mulik, chief technical officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said that low-lying areas like Dadar and Kurla in Mumbai often face inundation. “Residents suffer losses due to damaged electronics and furniture, and sometimes homes become uninhabitable. In such cases, policies may also pay for temporary relocation,” she said.
 

What’s covered and what’s not?

Policies cover flood, storm, cyclone, and inundation as standard covers. It may also provide protection against short circuits, appliance failures, and structural damage caused by moisture.
 
However, exclusions apply.
 
Dahuja highlighted that valuables like bullion, coins, and manuscripts are not covered unless specified. Mulik added that intentional damage, pre-existing defects, or long-term vacant homes may also fall outside coverage.
 
Hari Radhakrishnan, an expert of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) explained that policyholders must ensure proper upkeep of the property and provide proof of ownership or lease for claims to be processed.
 

Affordability versus low awareness

Contrary to common perception, home insurance is not expensive.
 
“Cover for a home and contents worth Rs 50 lakh can be purchased for just Rs 1,500– Rs 2,000 annually,” said Dahuja.
 
Mulik added that a Rs 30 lakh cover may cost only Rs 2,000–Rs 5,000 for a 10-year term.
 
Despite this, penetration remains below 1 per cent.
 
Radhakrishnan blamed “poor awareness, fatalistic attitudes and the fact that most policies are sold only when bundled with home loans.”
 
Preparing for the rainy season  Experts recommend some simple precautions:
  • Clear drainage systems and repair leaks before heavy rains. 
  • Store household goods away from basements and open areas. 
  • Maintain digital copies of bills, photos, and videos of valuables.
 
Document damage promptly and co-operate with surveyors during claims.
 
“Just as you prepare your car for the monsoon, households should also check their home insurance policies and keep emergency contacts handy,” Mulik advised.
 

More From This Section

funds

Liquid funds: Check long-term ratings for clearer view of portfolio qualitypremium

A car stuck due to heavy rainfall

Monsoon floods and car damage:Here's what could derail your insurance claim

Fixed Deposit

What are the best fixed deposit rates available to senior citizens?

pool

Table for two, please: Pool, billiards tables are redefining home luxurypremium

mutual fund, SIP

SBI MF launches Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF; NFO opens August 25

Topics : Home Insurance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon