ESIC extends benefits to superannuated insured persons with relaxed norms

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Saturday decided to extend medical benefits to superannuated insured persons with relaxed norms.

The decision was taken at the 193rd meeting of ESIC under the chairmanship of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, a labour ministry statement said.

The ESIC approved a proposal to provide medical benefits to the insured superannuating workers who went out of the ESI Scheme coverage due to exceeding the wage ceiling, if the worker was under insurable employment for at least 5 years before superannuation/ voluntary retirement, it stated.

The persons who were in the insurable employment for at least 5 years after April 1, 2012 and superannuated/voluntarily retired on or after April 1, 2017 with wages up to Rs 30,000 per month will be benefitted under the new scheme.

To augment the service delivery mechanism in North-Eastern states to fulfil the vision of Act East Policy of the government, the ESIC relaxed the existing norms for establishment of dispensaries, medical infrastructure/regional/sub regional offices in NE states including Sikkim.

To promote holistic wellbeing of ESI beneficiaries, a new policy on AYUSH 2023 in ESIC institutions was adopted during the meeting.

The policy details the establishment of Panchkarma, Kshara Sutra and AYUSH units in ESIC hospitals.

During the meeting, to strengthen the infrastructure of medical care, approval for acquisition of lands for construction of 100-bed hospitals each at Udupi, Karnataka; Idukki, Kerala and 150-bed hospital at Malerkotla, Punjab was also accorded.

Concessions/facilities for non-IPs (insured persons) to avail ESI healthcare services at nil user charges at ESIC medical colleges and hospitals at Alwar, Rajasthan and Bihta, Bihar have been extended till March 31, 2025.

The Revised Estimates 2023-24, Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Performance Budget 2024-25 of ESIC were adopted by the ESIC during the meeting.

During the meeting, Yadav said that overall improvements have been made in the service delivery mechanism of the ESIC by building and increasing capacity, renovation & construction of medical infrastructure throughout the country and adopting robust policies.

He further said the quantum and magnitude of efforts made to extend the social security benefits to the vulnerable workforce of the country should always be strengthened.

Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja suggested formulation of a standardised plan for disbursement of cash benefits, medical benefits, and construction management for enhanced service delivery.

A book on HR norms of the ESIC was also released on the occasion by Yadav.