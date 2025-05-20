Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

Customers will from June 10 not be able to access airport lounges by swiping their cards

credit card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank has announced new terms for domestic airport lounge access under its Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card. The terms, effective June 10, change the way cardholders avail of complimentary lounge services.
 
What’s changing
 
Swipe-to-access discontinued: Customers will no longer be able to access lounges by swiping their credit cards at the lounge counter.
 
Voucher-based entry introduced: Lounge access will now be granted through digital vouchers, which will be issued based on eligible card spending.

Also Read

Sbi card

Health meets rewards: Apollo SBI Card Select offers big healthcare perks

PremiumCredit Card, Shopping

Optimise credit card rewards by picking high-value redemption option

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

One-third of digital payments in 2024 are driven by credit use: Report

Debt

Chicken burger on EMIs? Buy now, pay later signals a global debt crisis

PremiumKunal Shah, founder, Cred

Cred detected Rs 11K crore in credit card hidden charges: Kunal Shah

 
Lounge voucher terms
 
  • Cardholders must spend at least Rs 50,000 in a calendar-year quarter to earn lounge access vouchers. 
  • Once the spending threshold is met, the bank will send a notification via SMS and email. 
  • The earned voucher must be claimed within 120 days, and once claimed, it remains valid for 180 days.
 
Lounge Access Limits
 
 
  • A maximum of two domestic lounge accesses per quarter will be allowed. 
  • It amounts to eight complimentary lounge accesses in a calendar-year, provided the spending condition is met each quarter.
 
Where to check eligibility
 
Cardholders can check their spending and voucher eligibility by logging into:
 
HDFC NetBanking or
 
HDFC MobileBanking App
 
Under the “Credit Cards” section, users should navigate to the “Rewards Portal” to track their lounge benefit status.
   
Current Policy valid till June 9
 
Until the new system comes into effect, customers can continue to enjoy:
 
Eight complimentary domestic lounge accesses per year, limited to 2 per quarter.
 

More From This Section

Shikhar Dhawan

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan buys Rs 69 cr luxury flat in DLF Dahlias, Gurugram

Farmer, Agriculture

Weekend retreats or tax retreats? India's elite use farmland to save crores

. Vineet Kapur, Founder of O3 ,

O3+ Cosmetics founder Vineet Kapur buys Vasant Vihar bungalow for Rs 72 cr

Premiumtax

Old vs new tax regime: Consider income and deductions before you pick

income tax bill, income tax, tax

Got a big gift recently? Here's how it could trigger a tax surprise

Topics : Credit cards Airport lounge BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon