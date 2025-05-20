Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PMAY-Urban completion deadline extended till Dec 31: Here's how to apply

PMAY-Urban completion deadline extended till Dec 31: Here's how to apply

The extension gives more time to states to complete pending affordable housing projects under the 'Housing for All' mission

Infrastructure, project financing

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

In a relief to urban homebuyers and state governments, the Centre has extended the deadline for completing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) to December 31. This is expected to give more time for pending housing projects, especially in states lagging behind schedule.
 
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) confirmed the decision through a recent communication to states and union territories. According to the PMAY-U official portal (pmay-urban.gov.in), the mission aims to ensure “Housing for All” in urban areas by providing pucca houses to all eligible families.
 

What is PMAY-U?

 
Launched in June 2015, PMAY-U is a flagship scheme of the Government of India focused on providing affordable housing to the urban poor through financial assistance. As per MoHUA, the mission follows a demand-driven approach and covers four verticals:
 
 
·  In-situ slum redevelopment (ISSR)
 
·  Credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS)

·  Affordable housing in partnership (AHP)
 
·  Beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancement (BLC)
 

Who is eligible?

 
To avail benefits under PMAY-U, applicants must meet the following criteria (as per official guidelines):
 
·  Must not own a pucca house anywhere in India in their name or in the name of any family member.
   
·  Annual income must fall under one of the following categories:
   
o Economically Weaker Section (EWS): up to Rs 3 lakh
   
o Low-Income Group (LIG): Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh
   
o Middle-Income Group-I (MIG-I): Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh
   
o Middle-Income Group-II (MIG-II): Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh
   
·  Should not have availed any central government housing assistance before.
   
·  Women ownership or co-ownership is mandatory for EWS/LIG under BLC and AHP verticals.
 

How to claim benefits?

 
Eligible applicants can apply under the CLSS vertical, which offers interest subsidies on home loans. Here's how:
 
·  Visit pmaymis.gov.in
 
·  Choose Citizen Assessment and select the appropriate category.
   
·  Fill in the Aadhaar number and other required details.
   
·  Track application status through the same portal.
   
·  For CLSS, applicants can also approach banks or housing finance companies directly.
   
Subsidies are credited upfront to the beneficiary's loan account, lowering the EMI burden.

Topics : PMAY scheme PMAY BS Web Reports

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

