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Edelweiss MF launches first hybrid passive index fund. Should you invest?

India's first hybrid passive index fund combining equities and government securities through a 70:30 allocation.

Mutual Funds, Sebi, Stock Market Today

The open-ended index scheme seeks to replicate the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8–13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index, which allocates 70% to equities and 30% to government securities. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

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In a move that simplifies investing for retail investors, Edelweiss Asset Management Company on  launched India’s first hybrid passive index fund—a product that combines equity and government bonds in a single, rule-based portfolio.
 
The new fund, called the Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8–13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund, opens for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2026.
 
What is this fund and why is it different?
 
Most investors typically build portfolios by separately investing in equity funds (for growth) and debt funds (for stability). This new fund combines both into one product.
 
70% in equities (via the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Index)
 

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30% in government bonds (via the Nifty 8–13 year G-Sec Index)
 
In simple terms, the fund gives you growth + stability in one investment.
 
The equity portion invests in 250 large- and mid-cap companies, while the debt portion invests in government securities, which are considered among the safest fixed-income instruments.
 
How does it work?
 
The fund follows a passive strategy, meaning it simply tracks an index instead of actively picking stocks or bonds.
 
What makes it unique is its automatic rebalancing feature.
 
Every month, the fund adjusts itself back to the 70:30 equity-debt ratio. So if markets move sharply—say equities rise and become 80%—the fund will automatically rebalance.
 
This ensures:
 
You don’t take too much risk when markets rise
 
You don’t become too conservative when markets fall
 
Why this matters for investors
 
For many investors, especially beginners, managing asset allocation is the hardest part of investing.
 
This fund tries to solve that problem by offering:
 
Built-in diversification
 
Disciplined allocation
 
Low-cost passive investing  Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Company said: "The Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8–13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund is the first hybrid passive product in India, combining simplicity and innovation to solve a customer need that has remained unaddressed for decades. The passive funds segment is growing tremendously in India, and we believe this category will add new feathers to the passive solutions available for investors. With two powerful asset classes and a disciplined allocation framework, this fund can work across market cycles to deliver a smoother investing experience for many investors." 
Key Highlights:
  • India’s first hybrid passive index fund combining equities and government securities through a 70:30 allocation.
  • Designed to combine broad equity exposure with sovereign bond stability through a disciplined passive allocation framework
  • Provides exposure to the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Index alongside sovereign bonds through the Nifty 8– 13 yr G-Sec Index.
  • Rule-based strategy with automatic monthly rebalancing to maintain the equity–debt allocation.
  • NFO open for subscription from March 18th to April 1st, 2026
 
What are the benefits?
 
1. One fund, two asset classes
You don’t need separate equity and debt investments.
 
2. Automatic discipline
No need to rebalance your portfolio manually.
 
3. Diversification
Exposure to both stock markets and government bonds.
 
4. Suitable across market cycles
Equity drives growth; bonds provide stability.
 
But what are the risks?
 
Despite the debt component, this is still classified as a very high-risk fund because:
 
70% of the portfolio is in equities
 
Returns are market-linked
 
There is no guarantee of returns
 
Also, government bonds can fluctuate with interest rates, so the “stable” part is not risk-free. 
The equity component of the underlying index includes 250 companies across large and mid-cap segments, representing a significant share of India’s free-float market capitalisation. The debt component invests in government securities with residual maturities of 8–13 years.
 
Under the indicative asset allocation, the scheme will predominantly invest in securities comprising the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8–13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index, including equity and equity-related instruments forming part of the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Index and government securities forming part of the Nifty 8–13 yr G-Sec Index, subject to tracking error.  The scheme will be managed by  Bhavesh Jain and  Bharat Lahoti for the equity portion, and  Dhawal Dalal and Hetul Raval for the debt portion.
 
Who should consider this fund?
 
This fund may be suitable for:
 
Investors looking for a simple, long-term investment option
 
Those who want equity exposure but with some downside cushion
 
Beginners who don’t want to manage multiple funds
 
It may not be ideal for:
 
Conservative investors seeking capital protection
 
Those who prefer actively managed funds
 
For long-term investors who want a disciplined, low-maintenance approach, it could be a useful addition.
 
But like all equity-linked investments, patience and a long-term horizon remain key.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

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