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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Health coaching saves ₹1.72 for every ₹1 spent, cuts claims by 31%: study

Health coaching saves ₹1.72 for every ₹1 spent, cuts claims by 31%: study

Each additional coaching interaction reduced preventable claim costs by an average of ₹668

health insurance

Study of 29,463 customers shows prevention can reduce costs and hospitalisations

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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A structured health coaching programme can significantly reduce hospitalisations and medical costs, according to a new study by Aditya Birla Health Insurance, highlighting the growing role of preventive care in India’s healthcare and insurance ecosystem.
 
The peer-reviewed study, published in the medical journal Cureus, analysed anonymised data of 29,463 customers enrolled in a health coaching programme delivered in partnership with Zyla Health between April 2023 and March 2024.
 
Prevention delivers measurable savings
 
The findings show that customers who actively engaged with health coaching recorded a 31% reduction in preventable claims compared to those who did not participate consistently.
 
 
The financial impact was also significant. Each additional coaching interaction reduced preventable claim costs by an average of ₹668, while the programme generated ₹1.72 in savings for every ₹1 spent on coaching.

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The study focused on individuals managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma and dyslipidaemia—diseases that account for a large share of long-term healthcare costs.
 
Key highlights of the study:
1. Actively engaged customers saw a 31% reduction in preventable claims vs. non-engaged members.
2. Each additional coaching interaction reduced preventable claim costs by ₹668.
3. The programme delivered ₹1.72 in savings for every ₹1 invested in health coaching.
4. 55% of customers had at least one chronic condition; women formed 33% of participants and reported higher symptom burden.
5. Women who engaged actively saw stronger reductions in claim costs.
6. Older members showed higher engagement and better symptom improvement.
7. Among 4,272 members who improved, over 7,626 symptoms were improved or resolved.
 
Fewer hospitalisations, better outcomes
 
The research found that early intervention and continuous engagement helped reduce the need for hospitalisation.
 
Among the entire customer base studied, only 155 preventable hospitalisations were recorded, indicating better management of chronic conditions and fewer cases escalating into serious medical events.
 
Health outcomes also improved meaningfully. Among 4,272 members who showed improvement, more than 7,626 symptoms were either reduced or resolved, underscoring the effectiveness of consistent, low-intensity medical guidance.
 
Engagement key to results
 
The study highlights that outcomes improved with higher engagement levels.
 
Older customers showed stronger participation and better symptom improvement, while women—who made up 33% of participants and reported higher symptom burden—also recorded stronger reductions in claim costs when actively engaged.
 
More than 55% of customers in the programme had at least one chronic condition, making sustained engagement critical to both health outcomes and cost management.
 
What it means for policyholders
 
For individuals, the findings reinforce a key shift in healthcare—from reactive treatment to proactive management.
 
Regular coaching, early diagnosis and lifestyle interventions can not only improve health but also reduce out-of-pocket expenses and insurance claims over time.
 
For insurers, the study offers evidence that investing in preventive care can lower long-term costs while improving customer outcomes.
 
“Early risk identification and regular engagement can contribute to better health outcomes and more efficient use of healthcare resources,” said Mayank Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance.
 
With chronic diseases accounting for a significant share of healthcare spending in India, the findings suggest that prevention-led models could help ease pressure on both households and the healthcare system.
   

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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