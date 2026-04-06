EPFO flags critical error: Check your DoJ/Exit date before it hits your PF

A minor error in your employment records could cost you dearly at the time of withdrawal or retirement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has warned members to verify and correct their date of joining (DoJ) and date of exit in their provident fund (PF) accounts, as inaccuracies can directly affect benefits.

In a recent post on social media platform X, EPFO said that “a small mistake” in these dates may impact both PF accumulation and pension eligibility, urging members not to ignore discrepancies.

Why DoJ and exit date matter

Your date of joining and date of exit are not mere administrative details. They determine:

· The total period of your EPF contribution

· Eligibility for pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)

· Interest accrual on your PF balance

· Smooth processing of claims and withdrawals

Any mismatch in these dates can lead to delayed claims, reduced pension benefits, or even rejection of withdrawal requests.

Easier correction process now in place

EPFO has simplified the process for updating member profile details, including DoJ and exit date, according to information shared in a video on its official YouTube channel.

The correction mechanism now depends on how your Universal Account Number (UAN) is set up:

For Aadhaar-validated UANs (post October 1, 2017)

· Members can correct details such as name, date of birth, gender, and employment dates online

· No document upload is required in most cases

· Changes can be made at the member or employer level

However, corrections in DoJ or exit date will only be accepted if they match contribution records. In case of discrepancies, EPFO approval will still be required.

For older or partially validated accounts

· If UAN was generated before October 2017 but is Aadhaar-linked, changes require employer approval

· Members must submit an online joint declaration, which the employer verifies

For non-Aadhaar or complex cases

· Physical joint declaration forms are required

· These include cases where:

o UAN is not Aadhaar-validated

o The account is not linked to UAN

o The member is deceased and a claimant is requesting changes

The employer uploads the request to the EPFO portal, after which it is reviewed by an authorised EPFO officer.

What if your employer is not available?

EPFO has clarified that if a company has shut down or the employer cannot be reached, members can still proceed:

· Fill out a joint declaration form

· Get it attested by an authorised official

· Submit it directly to the EPFO office with supporting documents

The request will then be processed internally.

What you should do now

Given the potential impact on long-term savings, EPFO is advising members to proactively check their details. You should:

· Log in to your UAN portal

· Verify DoJ and date of exit entries

· Initiate corrections immediately if discrepancies are found

Even a small mismatch can disrupt your retirement planning, especially if you rely on EPF and EPS as core components of your savings.