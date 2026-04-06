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Loan against PPF: Who can borrow, limits, rates, and repayment rules

Loan against PPF allows borrowing at low rates between years 3 and 6, with strict limits, a 36-month repayment window, and impact on returns if delayed

PPF, Public Provident Fund

PPF, Public Provident Fund(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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A loan against your Public Provident Fund (PPF) can offer low-cost liquidity but only within a narrow window and under strict conditions laid down by the Ministry of Finance.
 

What is a loan against PPF?

 
A loan against PPF allows account holders to borrow against their accumulated balance instead of breaking the long-term investment. This facility is particularly useful for short-term funding needs, as it typically comes at a much lower interest rate than personal loans.
 
PPF itself remains one of India’s most tax-efficient instruments. It offers:
 
  • Tax deduction under Section 80C (up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually)
  • Tax-free interest and maturity proceeds
  • Sovereign guarantee, making it a low-risk option
However, the loan facility is available only before partial withdrawals become permissible.
 
 

When can you take a PPF loan?

 
You can take a loan only between:

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  • The third financial year and
  • The sixth financial year
  • from the date of opening your PPF account.
 
After this period, the scheme allows partial withdrawals instead, making the loan route redundant.
 

How much can you borrow?

 
The loan amount is capped at:
 
  • Up to 25 per cent of your PPF balance
  • Calculated based on the balance at the end of the second year immediately preceding the year of application
This backward-looking calculation often reduces the eligible amount compared to the current balance, which borrowers should account for.
 

Interest rate: What you actually pay

 
The loan is relatively cheap, but repayment discipline matters:
 
  • 1 per cent per annum: If repaid within 36 months
  • 6 per cent per annum: If repayment exceeds 36 months
The higher rate applies from the date of loan disbursement, not just the overdue period, making delays expensive.
 

Repayment rules you should know

 
  • The principal must be repaid within 36 months
  • Interest can be paid in one or two instalments after principal repayment
  • If interest is not fully paid, the outstanding amount may be adjusted against your PPF balance
A key limitation — your PPF balance does not earn interest on the loaned portion during the repayment period, effectively reducing your overall returns.
 

Can you take another loan?

 
Yes, but only under conditions:
 
  • You must fully repay the first loan
  • The second loan must still fall within the third-to-sixth year window
  • This makes the facility strictly short-term and non-recurring beyond a point.
 

How to apply

 
To avail the loan, you need to:
 
  • Fill Form D
  • Submit it at your bank or post office branch where the PPF account is held
Provide:
  • PPF account details
  • Loan amount requested
  • Passbook copy and declaration
Processing is typically straightforward since the loan is secured against your own savings.
 

Should you use this option?

 
A PPF loan can be a cost-effective alternative to unsecured credit, especially for short-term needs. However, it comes with trade-offs:
 
  • Reduced compounding due to loss of interest on the withdrawn portion
  • Strict timelines and limited borrowing window
For investors focused on long-term wealth creation, using this facility sparingly and repaying quickly remains critical.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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