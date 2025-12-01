Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO pension and PF cover to self-employed, gig staff? Here's what we know

EPFO pension and PF cover to self-employed, gig staff? Here's what we know

The Centre reportedly is planning to ask EPFO to design new provident fund and pension schemes for self-employed and gig workers under the Social Security Code, offering flexible contributions

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Mandatory EPF membership applies to employees earning up to ₹15,000 in basic pay plus dearness allowance.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The central government is considering directing the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to design new provident fund and pension schemes for self-employed workers and gig-platform workers, The Telegraph reported.
 
The move follows the notification of the Code on Social Security, which expands the Centre’s powers to extend social security beyond traditional salaried employees.
 

What's the current landscape?

 
• EPFO coverage is limited to salaried employees in establishments with more than 20 workers.
• Mandatory EPF membership applies to employees earning up to ₹15,000 in basic pay plus dearness allowance.
• Employees earning above this limit can join only if their employers agree to contribute.
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Parliament not a place for drama': PM taunts Oppn ahead of Winter Session

rage bait, 2025 word of the year

What is 'rage bait'? Oxford University names it 2025 word of the year

HIV AIDS

World AIDS Day 2025: India halves new HIV cases, AIDS deaths drop over 80%

World AIDS Day 2025

World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, history, significance, facts you need to know

Canada

Canada's start-up visa: How delays push Indian founders to breaking point

• Under ESIC, workers earning up to ₹21,000 per month are eligible.
• Trade unions have been demanding higher eligibility limits -- in some cases, double the current thresholds.
 
The Telegraph quoted a labour ministry official saying that the government is examining proposals to revise these limits, though “it might not be doubled".   
 

What’s new in the Code?

 
Last week, the Ministry of Labour and Employment notified all four new labour codes, including the Code on Social Security.
 
Section 15(1)(d) gives the Centre the power to “frame any other scheme or schemes... for the purpose of providing social security benefits... to self-employed workers or any other class of persons".
 
This enables the government to formally include self-employed individuals and gig workers under a structured PF and pension setup for the first time.
 

EPFO’s new assignment

 
Government officials cited by The Telegraph said the EPFO will now be asked to create a flexible contributory PF and pension framework for self-employed workers.
 
The report, citing a government source, noted that contributions will need to be designed keeping irregular incomes in mind:
 
“The self-employed people are unlikely to pay regularly as they do not have a fixed income. The scheme may allow the workers to pay at their convenience. Based on the deposited amount and accrual, the beneficiary’s pension or provident funds would be fixed," the source said, as quoted by the news report.
 
The source said the planned scheme would offer better returns and flexibility than existing products such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF).
 

Gig and platform workers

 
The Code on Social Security also creates a dedicated social security framework for gig and platform workers.
 
Section 114(4) requires aggregators, such as app-based delivery and ride-hailing companies, to contribute 1-2 per cent of their annual turnover to a new welfare fund to support PF, pension and insurance benefits.
 
The EPFO will prepare the design of this scheme as well.
 
Trade unions also want the government to ensure accurate reporting of turnover data by aggregators.
 

Broader goal: Universal social protection

 
The Code on Social Security, 2020 merges nine existing laws into a single framework. Its aim is to simplify compliance, improve efficiency and widen access to key benefits such as:
• provident fund
• pension
• health and maternity care
• life and disability insurance
• gratuity

More From This Section

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth

Hybrid funds shine with 17% five-year returns as markets stay choppy

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha plans ₹14K cr worth of 15 launches across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru

Hrithik Roshan

₹55 crore in two weeks: Hrithik Roshan family ramps up Mumbai property buys

Labour Law

New labour codes set to restructure pay, which tax regime should you pick?premium

indian companies, contracts, agreement, documents, brokers, agents, insurance, investments, taxes, arbitration

Motor accident claims depend on prompt filing, proper documentationpremium

Topics : EPFO EPFO services gig economy BS Web Reports finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon