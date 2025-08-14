Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / FD rates in August: Up to 8.5% interest offered by public, private, SFBs

FD rates in August: Up to 8.5% interest offered by public, private, SFBs

Best FD rates in August: Top banks, small finance banks and NBFCs now offer up to 8.50% on fixed deposits as RBI holds repo rate steady at 5.5%

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit (Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks have been steadily trimming fixed deposit rates since February, and the latest to follow suit is public sector lender Canara Bank. The bank has revised its FD and savings account rates for both general customers and senior citizens. For callable FDs below ₹3 crore, general customers will now get between 3.25% and 6.50%, with the peak rate offered on a 444-day deposit. Callable FDs allow premature withdrawals, but a 1% penalty applies for early closure, partial withdrawal or premature extension — a rule in place since March 2019.
 
The new rates come even as the Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% in its August 6 policy review. The central bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points so far in 2025, prompting many lenders to scale back on deposit rates.
 
 
For those wary of the stock market’s swings, fixed deposits remain a preferred choice. “Even with interest rates softening, fixed deposits remain a dependable choice for conservative savers. Their biggest strength lies in capital safety, predictable returns, and quick liquidity, regardless of market performance,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.
 
He added, “With global cues like tariff threats unsettling investors, FDs offer the kind of stability many seek in turbulent times.”
 

Best FD rates across banks and NBFCs

 
Based on data from PaisaBazaar as of August 13, 2025, here are some of the most competitive rates available:

Also Read

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Fixed deposits after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with best returns

Fixed Deposit, FD

Senior citizens can now lock 8.5% FD returns as RBI hits pause in August

Fixed Deposit

FD rates in July 2025: These 12 banks still offer up to 8.5% returns

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing

Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from June 26

 

Small finance banks FD rates

 
Jana Small Finance Bank: Highest 8% (5 years); 1-year: 7.25%, 3-year: 7.50%, 5-year: 8%
slice Small Finance Bank: Highest 8.50% (18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days); 1-year: 6.75%, 3-year: 8.25%, 5-year: 7.75%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Highest 8.20% (5 years); 1-year: 7.50%, 3-year: 7.75%, 5-year: 8.20%
Unity Small Finance Bank: Highest 7.75% (1001 days); 1-year: 6.50%, 3-year: 7.25%, 5-year: 7.25%
 

Private sector banks FD Rates

 
Bandhan Bank: Highest 7.30% (2 years to less than 3 years); 1-year: 7.10%, 3-year: 7%, 5-year: 5.85%
DCB Bank: Highest 7.40% (27 months to less than 28 months); 1-year: 7%, 3-year: 7%, 5-year: 7%
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Highest 7.30% (888 days); 1-year: 6.75%, 3-year: 6.75%, 5-year: 6.50%
SBM Bank India: Highest 7.50% (5 years); 1-year: 7.05%, 3-year: 7.05%, 5-year: 7.50%
 

Public sector banks FD Rates

 
Bank of Maharashtra: Highest 6.70% (366 days); 1-year: 6.20%, 3-year: 6.20%, 5-year: 6.10%
Central Bank of India: Highest 7% (2222 days; 3333 days); 1-year: 6.50%, 3-year: 6.50%, 5-year: 6.50%
Indian Bank: Highest 6.70% (444 days); 1-year: 6.10%, 3-year: 6.25%, 5-year: 6%
Indian Overseas Bank: Highest 6.75% (444 days); 1-year: 6.60%, 3-year: 6.20%, 5-year: 6.20%
Punjab & Sind Bank: Highest 6.80% (444 days); 1-year: 6.10%, 3-year: 6%, 5-year: 6.10%
 

Foreign banks FD Rates

 
Deutsche Bank: Highest 7% (above 1 year to 2 years); 1-year: 5%, 3-year: 6.25%, 5-year: 6.25%
Standard Chartered Bank: Highest 6.60% (1 year to 376 days); 1-year: 6.60%, 3-year: 6.50%, 5-year: 6.25%
 

Tax on FD interest

 
Interest earned on FDs is taxable, with tax deducted at source if it crosses a set limit. From Budget 2025, the TDS threshold has been raised to:
 
< ₹50,000 for general citizens (previously ₹40,000)
< ₹1 lakh for senior citizens
 
For instance, Aditi, a 40-year-old from Dehradun, earns ₹75,000 annually from FDs. Since the TDS limit is ₹50,000 for general citizens, tax is deducted at 10% on the excess ₹25,000 — a deduction of ₹2,500.
 
“The ₹75,000 interest is added to her taxable income. If her total income is below ₹2.5 lakh, she owes no additional tax. To avoid TDS, she can submit Form 15G at the start of the financial year, declaring that her income is below the taxable limit,” explained Shetty.

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI to charge for big online IMPS transfers from Aug 15: How banks compare

Indian Railways

IRCTC offers 20% off return fares for Diwali travel: Here's the fine print

Sensex, BSE, stock market trading

Tech sector powers 40% of India's office leasing in H1 2025, Bengaluru tops

Equity MFs, Sebi, gold, silver, diversification, fund managers, mutual funds, investment strategy, asset allocation, comparison, precious metals

MF inflows surge 80% in July to ₹5.65 lakh cr; IT, PSU Banks lead buying

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

DSP MF launches India's first Flexicap Quality-Only Index Fund: Details

Topics : fixed deposit rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon