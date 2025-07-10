Passwords to vigilance: NPCI shares 5 tips for safe digital transactions

Digital payments are quick and convenient and safe when users follow secure practices. The organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems, including UPI, has recommended five tips for secure digital transactions in a statement.
Why this matters
India’s digital payment ecosystem has grown at a staggering pace, largely powered by UPI (Unified Payments Interface). UPI in June recorded 18.4 billion transactions worth more than Rs 24 trillion, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
UPI has more than 500 million active users, making their financial safety crucial. NPCI recommended these five safety tips for digital payments.
Verify before you pay
Always check the recipient’s name on your screen before transferring money. Confirm it is the person or merchant you intend to pay to avoid accidental or fraudulent transfers.
Use trusted apps and websites only
Use official and reputed payment apps or websites. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown apps, as scammers often use fake platforms to steal personal information.
Never share passwords
Your UPI PIN, OTPs, and bank details are confidential. No bank, government agency, or police official will ever ask for these details.
Do not rush payments
Fraudsters often pressure users to act quickly. If you receive an urgent payment request, take a moment to verify it. It’s perfectly okay to pause and check.
Turn on alerts and stay vigilant
Enable SMS and app notifications for all transactions. Review these alerts carefully and immediately report any unauthorised activity to your bank or payment app.
Report fraud immediately
If you suspect fraud, call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or visit the telecom department’s portal at sancharsaathi.gov.in. Save messages, take screenshots, and document interactions to assist authorities.
By adopting these mindful practices, you can enjoy the benefits of India’s robust digital payment infrastructure while keeping your money safe.