Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Passwords to vigilance: NPCI shares 5 tips for safe digital transactions

Passwords to vigilance: NPCI shares 5 tips for safe digital transactions

Organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems issues advisors amid rising fraud

ONDC

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital payments are quick and convenient and safe when users follow secure practices. The organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems, including UPI, has recommended five tips for secure digital transactions in a statement.
 

Why this matters

 
India’s digital payment ecosystem has grown at a staggering pace, largely powered by UPI (Unified Payments Interface). UPI in June recorded 18.4 billion transactions worth more than Rs 24 trillion, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
UPI has more than 500 million active users, making their financial safety crucial. NPCI recommended these five safety tips for digital payments.
 
 

Verify before you pay

 
Always check the recipient’s name on your screen before transferring money. Confirm it is the person or merchant you intend to pay to avoid accidental or fraudulent transfers.
 

Use trusted apps and websites only

 
Use official and reputed payment apps or websites. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown apps, as scammers often use fake platforms to steal personal information.

Also Read

PremiumUPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

Players on the payments turf: UPI, AePS, PPIs boost digital outreach

PremiumNPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

UPI

Trinidad & Tobago set to have UPI service: How to use service abroad

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transaction volume dips 1.5% in June, after record rise in May

Sebi

Registered intermediaries allowed to use NPCI's e-KYC Setu System: Sebi

 

Never share passwords

 
Your UPI PIN, OTPs, and bank details are confidential. No bank, government agency, or police official will ever ask for these details.
 

Do not rush payments

 
Fraudsters often pressure users to act quickly. If you receive an urgent payment request, take a moment to verify it. It’s perfectly okay to pause and check.
 

Turn on alerts and stay vigilant

 
Enable SMS and app notifications for all transactions. Review these alerts carefully and immediately report any unauthorised activity to your bank or payment app.
 

Report fraud immediately

 
If you suspect fraud, call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or visit the telecom department’s portal at sancharsaathi.gov.in. Save messages, take screenshots, and document interactions to assist authorities.
 
By adopting these mindful practices, you can enjoy the benefits of India’s robust digital payment infrastructure while keeping your money safe.
 

More From This Section

DDA

South Delhi plots up for grabs? DDA to auction prime land in Vasant Kunj

Premiumscam, online fraud, fraud

Avoiding fraudulent loan apps: RBI listing, ratings & reviews key to safety

tax, income tax, TDS

Over ₹50k on rent? Here's the TDS rule that could cost you big if ignored

Health Insurance

61% of young Indians prioritise health insurance amid rising costs: Report

job, appointment letter, job offer, letter, offer letter

PF transfer after a job change: Here's the process and why it matters

Topics : NPCI India Post digital payment UPI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon