Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
From HDFC Bank to Bharti Airtel: Top ten holdings of various mutual funds

Two private banks, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, remain among the top holdings of the top five AMCs

mutual funds, MFs

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Industries are among the hot favourites of the most popular mutual fund schemes in India.
Domestic mutual funds have reshuffled their portfolios in the last few months as equity markets rallied to hover around all-time high levels.


Two private banks, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, remain among the top holdings of the top five AMCs including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Pru AMC, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, and UTI Mutual Fund.

SBI AMC: Source ICICI Direct Securities

sbiamc

For SBI Mutual Fund, some of the top holdings in July include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, SBI, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

Some of the top purchases for the fund in July 2023 included LTIMindtree, Indiamart Intermesh, Petronet LNG, Shriram Finance, Max Financial Services, The Federal Bank, CAMS, Hindustan Aeronautics, United Breweries. 

ICICI Prudential

For ICICI Prudential AMC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, RIL, NTPC, Bharti Airtel are among the top 10 holdings. 

icicipru

The fund bought Route Mobile, Intellect Design Arena, Prestige Estates, Mangalore Refinery, JK, Cements, Bajaj Cements in July.

HDFC AMC

hdfcamcs


HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, NTPC, RIL, Larsen and Toubro, ITC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel are among the top ten holdings of HDFC AMC. The fund bought Eris Lifesciences, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, ACC, Pidilite Industries, LTIMindtree, HDFC Bank, SRF, Navin Fluorine International in July.

Nippon AMC 

nIPPONAC


For Nippon AMC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, RIL, SBI, Axis Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Power Grid, Infosys and Coal India were among the top ten holdings in July 2023. 

The fund bought Amara Raja Batteries,  Birlasoft Ltd, Jindal Stainless, HeroMotoCorp, InfoEdge, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Cyient DLM, Indiabulls Housing Finance in July.

UTI Mutual fund

UTI AMC


For UTI AMC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys, ITC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Finance are among the top holdings in July. Its top buys include Suzlon Energy, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Jindal Steel and Power, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Greenpanel Industries, Indian Bank, Bandhan Bank, The Federal Bank, Canara Bank. 
Which stocks were bought and sold the most by mutual funds in July 2023?

In the large-cap space, UPL,  Adani Enterprises,  JSW Steel, Tata Power Company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd were the most bought, showed the report by ICICI Securities. 

Eicher Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India,  Mankind Pharma, and Varun Beverages were the most sold, noted the report.

In the mid-cap space, IIFL Finance, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Vodafone Indea, JSW Energy, Prestige Estate Projects, Indus Towers, Steel Authority of India were among the most bought stocks. 


PolyCab India, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Sun TV Network, Max Healthcare Institute, Tata Chemical were among the most sold in the mid cap space.

In the small cap space, Borosil, BSE, Tanla Platforms, The Karnataka Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, Piramal Pharma and Glenmark Life Scienes were among the most bought while Action Construction Equipment, Hindustan Construction Company, Electrosteel Castings, Dreamfolks Services, IDFC, RBL Bank, Granules India, Happest Mind Technologies and Intellect Design Arena were the most sold. 


Topics : mutual fund assets

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
