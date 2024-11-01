Business Standard
Buying a home? Explore the best loan rates offered by banks

Terms vary and are influenced by several factors including your creditworthiness, loan amount, profession

Ayush Mishra
Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Purchasing a home is a significant financial decision, so a decision to take a loan for it must be well researched. With numerous lenders offering various interest rates and terms, it's essential to understand your options to make an informed decision.
 
Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions.
 
Public sector banks
 

Bank of India's interest rate is between 8.35 per cent and 10.85 per cent.
 
Union Bank of India offers an interest rate in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.90 per cent.
 
Bank of Baroda's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.90 per cent.
 
 
Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate from 8.45 per cent to 10.25 per cent.
 
Indian Bank offers interest rates between 8.40 per cent and 10.30 per cent.
 
Canara Bank's interest rates range from 8.40 per cent to 11.25 per cent.
 
State Bank of India offers interest rates from 8.50 per cent to 9.85 per cent.
 
UCO Bank has interest rates between 8.45 per cent and 10.30 per cent.
 
Also Read: Home loan: Don't forget to ask your lender these questions before applying  Here is a list curated on home loans offered by public sector banks:
 
Private sector banks
 
City Union Bank offers interest rates in the range of 8.45 per cent to 10.70 per cent.
 
HSBC Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent.
 
Karnataka Bank offers interest rates from 8.50 per cent to 10.62 per cent.
 
South Indian Bank offers rates between 8.70 per cent to 11.70 per cent.
 
Axis Bank provides interest rates ranging from 8.75 per cent to 13.30 per cent.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank Ltd. all offer interest rates starting from 8.75 per cent.
 
Federal Bank's rates start from 8.80 per cent.
 
RBL Bank's interest rates start from 8.90 per cent onwards.
 
Karur Vysya Bank's rates range from 9.00 per cent to 11.05 per cent.
 
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by private sector banks:
 
Housing finance companies
 
LIC Housing Finance offers interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 10.75 per cent,
 
Bajaj Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards.
 
PNB Housing Finance has a wider range of interest rates between 8.50 per cent and 14.50 per cent.
 
Godrej Housing Finance offers rates from 8.55 per cent onwards.
 
Aditya Birla Capital provides home loans at 8.60 per cent onwards.
 
Tata Capital along with Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) offer rates starting from 8.75 per cent onwards.
 
GIC Housing Finance's interest rates start from 8.80 per cent onwards.
 
SMFG India Home Finance and ICICI Home Finance start their rates from 10.00 per cent and 9.30 per cent onwards respectively.
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

