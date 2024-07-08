Indian students in New Zealand can now secure work visas for partners, kids

Good news for Indian students! If you have a student visa in New Zealand, you can now support a work visa for your partner and dependent children. This policy applies if you're pursuing a higher education degree, such as a Level 7 or 8 qualification, listed on the Green List, according to the latest visa policies on the New Zealand government website.

Level 7 and 8 qualifications include graduate certificates, graduate diplomas, Bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate certificates, postgraduate diplomas, and Bachelor’s Honours degrees. These levels of education are now crucial for taking advantage of the new visa policies.

Partner of a student work visa:

If you are enrolled in an eligible Level 7 or 8 qualification on the Green List, your spouse can apply for a “Partner of a Student Work Visa".

This visa has open conditions, allowing your partner to work in New Zealand without needing a pre-existing job offer.

Dependent child student visa:

The scheme also supports the education of your children. Partners and spouses of work visa holders can apply for a Dependent Child Student Visa, which allows their children to attend school as domestic students. This means they are exempt from international tuition fees, significantly reducing the financial burden of international education.

What is the New Zealand Green List

The Green List includes a limited number of highly skilled roles that are in shortage in New Zealand. It helps employers attract and hire migrants for these hard-to-fill positions, providing a clear pathway to residence after just two years for those working in these roles.

Green List occupations:

The roles on the Green List are divided into several categories:

Construction: Engineering, Quantity Surveyor, Project Manager, etc.



Engineering: Chemical, Civil, Structural, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Telecommunications, Industrial, Structural, Environmental, and Geotechnical Engineers.



Health & Social Services: General Practitioners (GPs), Surgeons, Psychologists, Veterinarians, Psychiatrists, Dermatologists, Anaesthetists, Registered Nurses, Midwives, ECE Teachers, Secondary School Teachers, etc.



Primary Industries and Science: Food Technologists, Environmental Research Scientists, etc.



ICT, Electronics & Telecommunications: Chief Information Officer, ICT Project Manager, Software Engineer, Multimedia Specialist, etc.



Trades: Automotive Electrician, Diesel Motor Mechanic, Electrician, Plumber, etc.



Agriculture: Dairy Cattle Farmer, including Dairy Farm Manager, Assistant Dairy Farm Manager, and Dairy Herd Manager.

How to apply for a Green List role

To apply for a role on the Green List, you need an offer from an accredited New Zealand employer. The government advises aspirants to consult a Licensed Immigration Adviser to apply for the green list role.

Work visa criteria under the Green List

Employers wanting to hire migrants on the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) for roles on the Green List don’t need to advertise for the job check, according to New Zealand Immigration. However, the migrant worker must have a job offer that matches the job description and prove the required qualification.

Impact on international students

Students pursuing Level 7 and below qualifications (excluding bachelor’s degrees) will only be eligible for post-study work rights if their qualification relates to an occupation on the Green List. Twenty occupations have direct pathways from Level 7 and below qualifications, including roles like Construction Project Manager, various engineering roles, Secondary School Teacher, Early Childhood Teacher, Automotive Electrician, and Diesel Motor Mechanic.

Benefits of the Green List

The Green List provides a fast track to residency and simplifies the hiring process for employers, making it easier for highly skilled migrants to find and secure jobs in New Zealand. This is an advantage for both employers and potential migrants, ensuring that the country's workforce can meet its skilled labour needs.