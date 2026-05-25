Higher NPS returns for pensioners: PFRDA panel explores new asset classes

The pension regulator is preparing for a likely overhaul of how retirement money under the National Pension System (NPS) is invested, seeking steadier delivery and potentially higher long-term returns to subscribers while reducing sharp market swings.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has set up a committee to study the long-term inclusion of different asset classes in pension investments, its chairman S Ramann told PTI. The move comes at a time when the NPS subscriber base and corpus are expanding rapidly, increasing the pressure on the regulator to balance return generation with capital protection.

According to PTI, at the end of FY26, the NPS had 21.7 million subscribers and a corpus of Rs 15.95 trillion. Subscriber growth is expected to exceed 22 per cent this year.

“We have to look at new assets which can provide continuous and steady growth over a long period of time without volatility,” Ramann told PTI, adding that pension funds cannot afford to deliver one year of very high returns followed by steep declines.

For millions of salaried Indians and self-employed workers investing through NPS, the development could shape the future risk-return profile of retirement savings.

New asset classes

Currently, NPS investments are spread across equities, corporate bonds, government securities and alternative investment funds within prescribed limits. However, pension regulators globally have increasingly diversified into newer long-duration assets such as infrastructure, real estate-linked instruments, private debt and other stable-yield investments.

The PFRDA panel is studying global pension fund practices to design what Ramann described as a “smooth glide path” for NPS investors.

The idea is important for retirement products because pension money remains invested for decades. Excessive volatility close to retirement can significantly hurt the final corpus available to subscribers.

For retail investors, this signals a possible shift in NPS strategy from simply chasing higher annual returns to focusing on more stable compounding over long periods.

What it could mean for NPS subscribers

If implemented carefully, a broader asset allocation framework may help:

Reduce the impact of sharp equity market corrections

Improve long-term risk-adjusted returns

Offer more predictable retirement outcomes

Strengthen confidence among conservative savers

At present, younger NPS investors can allocate a larger portion towards equities, while exposure gradually reduces with age under lifecycle funds. The proposed changes may further refine how pension money is managed across different age groups.

The regulator has not yet disclosed which new asset classes are under active consideration or when changes could be implemented.

Minimum assured pension back in focus

Alongside investment diversification, the regulator is also revisiting the idea of a minimum assured pension framework under NPS.

Ramann told PTI that the concept remains “very much on the table”, with the regulator examining a possible Unified Pension Scheme for the private sector.

The proposal is aimed at addressing a longstanding concern among retirement savers: uncertainty over post-retirement income. Unlike traditional pension schemes, NPS returns are market-linked and therefore not guaranteed.

However, introducing assured returns creates a funding challenge.

“Somebody has to provide a guarantee for assured return,” Ramann said, citing the example of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), where the government bears the guarantee cost.

This means any future guaranteed pension structure may require either government support, higher contribution requirements, lower return expectations or a combination of all three.

Earlier consultation paper hinted at flexible models

Last year, PFRDA released a consultation paper proposing flexible and predictable pension structures under the NPS framework.

The paper discussed three broad models catering to different investor preferences:

Assured pension schemes

Flexible pension payout structures

Hybrid products balancing market-linked and guaranteed returns

While the proposals are still under discussion, they indicate the regulator’s broader attempt to make retirement products more appealing beyond government employees and organised sector workers.

Focus shifts to farmers, MSMEs and informal workers

The regulator is also intensifying outreach among non-salaried and informal sector workers, a segment where retirement planning remains limited.

Ramann told PTI that PFRDA is targeting farmers, agrarian workers, micro and small enterprises, MSME clusters and self-help groups.

According to him, these segments together account for nearly 20-25 crore people.

The push reflects a larger policy concern: India’s ageing population is growing, but formal pension penetration remains relatively low outside government and corporate employment.

For many households, retirement savings are still dependent on property, gold or family support rather than structured pension products.

What investors should watch

For existing and prospective NPS subscribers, the key takeaway is that the pension system may gradually evolve into a more diversified and possibly more predictable retirement product.

However, experts caution that higher stability does not automatically mean guaranteed higher returns. Much will depend on:

The quality of new asset classes selected

Risk management mechanisms

Cost structures

Liquidity considerations

Government support for any assured-return model

For now, the proposals remain under evaluation, but the direction is clear: PFRDA wants NPS to become a more stable long-term retirement vehicle capable of attracting a wider section of Indian savers.

(With inputs from PTI)