Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

Rate gaps are wide, with state-owned banks offering the most competitive terms

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With the year drawing to a close, prospective homebuyers are reviewing borrowing costs. Home loan rates have been largely stable through November, but the spread between the lowest and highest rates across lenders continues to be substantial. Data shared by Paisabazaar.com shows that public-sector banks (PSBs) offer the most competitive starting rates, while some private lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs) continue to operate at higher bands.

 

Public banks

 
Most large public sector banks continue to price their home loans in the 7.35–10 per cent range, depending on the borrower profile, loan slab and credit score.
 
Highlights based on Paisabazaar.com data:
 
 
• Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra start at 7.35 per cent, one of the lowest in the market across all loan slabs.
• State Bank of India, the country’s largest home loan lender, prices its deals at 7.50–8.95 per cent.

Also Read

Hong Kong fire

55 killed, 279 missing in one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires: All we know

Car Loan, market, Automible

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check top 20 offers from banks & NBFCs

train tracks

11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

artificial intelligence, AI,

Explained: Why China's lead in open source AI models is a concern for US

UNAIDS - global HIV crisis

Global HIV response in crisis due to severe funding collapse, warns UNAIDS

• Punjab National Bank offers rates from 7.45–9.35 per cent, with slightly lower starting rates for loans above Rs 30 lakh.
• Many PSBs, including UCO Bank and Canara Bank, offer additional concessions for women borrowers, takeover loans or customers holding salary accounts with the bank.
 
For borrowers with strong credit profiles, PSBs remain the most cost-effective option, especially for larger loan tenures where every basis point matters.
 

Private banks

Private banks quote higher overall ranges with more variation tied to risk assessment.
 
• ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank start at 7.65–7.70 per cent, broadly aligning with PSB entry points.
• HDFC Bank begins at 7.90 per cent, followed by South Indian Bank and HSBC at 7.70 per cent onwards.
• Some lenders show the widest spreads: Axis from 8.35 to 11.90 per cent, and Bandhan from 8.41 to 15 per cent depending on risk category and loan size.
 
These wider bands reflect the more granular credit-based pricing used by private banks.
 

Housing finance companies

Among HFCs, starting rates are attractive but upper limits tend to be higher.
 
• LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance begin at 7.45–7.50 per cent.
• Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Capital start at 7.75 per cent onwards.
• PNB Housing Finance carries one of the broader ranges at 8.25–11.50 per cent.
• SMFG India Home Finance is positioned on the higher side, starting at 10 per cent.
 
Borrowers choosing HFCs should review processing charges and reset policies, which may vary significantly from banks.
 

What borrowers should do now

With rates unlikely to ease sharply in the near term, borrowers should:
 
• Compare offers across PSBs, private banks and HFCs.
• Factor in concessions available for women, salaried applicants or takeover loans.
• Prioritise lenders with transparent reset cycles and lower ancillary charges.
 
For now, PSBs continue to offer the most attractive entry rates, but the right choice still depends on the borrower’s credit profile and servicing capacity.

More From This Section

Fund managers, mutual funds

ICICI Prudential Value Fund turns ₹10 lakh into ₹4.85 cr: Is it worth it?

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

BOBCARD

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Collectively, the index, captures the full spectrum of luxury categories representative of India's luxury lifestyle.

Wellness at ₹2 lakh/night? What India's ultra-rich are really splurging on

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

Topics : Home Loan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon