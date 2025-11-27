Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check top 20 offers from banks & NBFCs

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check top 20 offers from banks & NBFCs

Customers should compare the total cost of borrowing, not just the headline rate

Car Loan, market, Automible

Car Loan, market, Automible(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

People planning to avail year-end discounts on car loans should compare interest rates and processing fees to keep their monthly outgoings predictable. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are offering competitive vehicle loan options, according to rate and EMI data sourced from Paisabazaar.com (as of November 26).
 

Public-sector banks' car loan rates

 
Most large public-sector banks price their entry-level rates between 7.60 per cent and 7.85 per cent per annum, making them the most cost-effective choices for borrowers with steady incomes and strong credit histories.
 
Notable options include:
 
• UCO Bank: 7.60–10.25 per cent; zero processing fees on all car and EV loans.
 
• Canara Bank: 7.70–11.70 per cent; full processing fee waiver until 31 December 2025.

Also Read

train tracks

11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

artificial intelligence, AI,

Explained: Why China's lead in open source AI models is a concern for US

UNAIDS - global HIV crisis

Global HIV response in crisis due to severe funding collapse, warns UNAIDS

BOBCARD

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Earthquake

6.6 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island amid floods, landslides

• Bank of Maharashtra: 7.70–12.00 per cent with a 0.25 per cent fee (Rs 1,000–15,000).
• Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank: 7.80–9.70 per cent.
• Indian Bank: 7.75–9.85 per cent.
 
On a Rs 5-lakh loan over five years, EMIs for these lenders start at about Rs 10,040, rising marginally with higher rate slabs.
 

Private banks and NBFCs

Private banks continue to operate at higher starting points, typically above 8.50 per cent.
• ICICI Bank: 8.50 per cent onwards; processing fee up to 2 per cent.
• HDFC Bank: 9.32 per cent onwards; up to 1 per cent in charges.
• Federal Bank: 10 per cent onwards.
NBFCs exhibit the widest variation in pricing and are considerably more expensive at the upper end.
• Tata Capital: 9.49 per cent onwards.
• Bajaj Finserv: up to 19 per cent.
• Shriram Finance: 10–28 per cent.
• HDB Financial Services: 8–26 per cent.
 
For the same Rs 5-lakh, five-year loan, EMIs can reach above Rs 15,000 where rates exceed 20 per cent.
 

Processing fees matter more than expected

Several public-sector banks are offering concessions or full waivers on processing charges, which can reduce the effective cost of borrowing. In contrast, private banks and NBFCs typically levy between 1 per cent and 5 per cent of the loan amount, significantly increasing upfront expenses.
 

What car buyers should consider now

• Compare the total cost of borrowing, not just the headline rate.
• Use limited-period waivers, such as those from Canara Bank and Central Bank of India, to lower upfront charges.
• Balance cost with convenience; NBFCs may offer faster disbursal but at much higher rates.
 
With year-end promotions underway, borrowers who negotiate well and maintain strong credit profiles may secure additional concessions, even though the broader rate structure is likely to remain steady.

More From This Section

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

Collectively, the index, captures the full spectrum of luxury categories representative of India's luxury lifestyle.

Wellness at ₹2 lakh/night? What India's ultra-rich are really splurging on

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

multi-asset allocation funds, MAAF, diversified portfolio, tax efficient investing, mutual funds, asset allocation, equities debt commodities, long-term investing

Multi-asset funds: Invest for diversified portfolio, tax-smart rebalancingpremium

senior citizens, elderly

Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

Topics : car loan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon