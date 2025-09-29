Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Homes at ₹100 cr: Sunteck Realty plans ultra-luxury houses in Mumbai, Dubai

Homes at ₹100 cr: Sunteck Realty plans ultra-luxury houses in Mumbai, Dubai

As the ranks of global billionaires and the ultra-wealthy expand, Sunteck Realty said the appetite for such apartments has risen.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Sunday announced its foray into the ultra-luxury housing market with plans to launch two marquee projects in Mumbai and Dubai, aiming to generate an estimated revenue of 20,000 crore.

The projects will be developed under a newly created by-invite-only real estate lifestyle brand, ‘Emaance’, which the company says is derived from a fusion of the words Immense and Indulgence.

“We are entering into the ultra-luxury residential segment under a new brand Emaance, where each apartment will be priced at no less than 100 crore, with some units going as high as 500 crore,” Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan told PTI.

 

The developer will launch its first project outside India in Dubai Downtown, near the Burj Khalifa community, alongside another high-rise development at Nepeansea Road in Mumbai, one of India’s most exclusive addresses. Both launches are targeted for June 2026.

Together, the two projects will have a gross development value (GDV) of around 20,000 crore, with residences priced upwards of 2.5 lakh per sq. ft, placing them among the priciest in India.

Sunteck’s move comes as the population of global billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals continues to grow, boosting demand for super-premium real estate offerings.

The company currently has a portfolio of 52.5 million sq. ft across 32 projects. In the April-June quarter of FY26, Sunteck reported a 47% rise in consolidated net profit to 33.43 crore, compared to 22.78 crore a year ago, even as total income fell to 201.53 crore from 328.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

With the launch of Emaance, Sunteck Realty is positioning itself among the handful of Indian developers catering exclusively to the ultra-rich, both at home and overseas.

With inputs from PTI

Topics : Real Estate

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

