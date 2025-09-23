Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zomato Hyperpure leases 2.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

Zomato Hyperpure leases 2.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

Zomato Hyperpure is a business-to-business (B2B) platform providing kitchen solutions, set up by the restaurant aggregator Zomato

Zomato Hyperpure

Zomato Hyperpure aims to use the leased space for inventory management, sourcing, and supplying various kinds of products (Photo: Eternal)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Zomato Hyperpure, an Eternal firm, has leased 2.5 lakh square feet (sq ft) of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, an industrial and logistics hub of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), at a monthly rent of Rs 66.21 lakh.
 
According to the registration documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, Zomato Hyperpure has leased the space in the building, One K Square Park, from the lessor Pyramine Space for five years.
 
The fresh lease began on August 1, 2025, but the rent will commence from March 2026 at a rate of Rs 26.85 per sq ft per month and escalate by 5 per cent every year. Zomato Hyperpure has paid a security deposit of Rs 2.78 crore for the space.
 
 
The transaction, which was registered last month with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 11.33 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 500.

Zomato Hyperpure aims to use the leased space for inventory management, sourcing, and supplying various kinds of products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, groceries, and seafood to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other similar establishments through its online platform under the brand name ‘Hyperpure’, by itself or by its permitted affiliates for conducting its business, according to the registration document.
 
Earlier, in January, Zomato Hyperpure leased a warehousing space with a built-up area of 2.53 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park in Palava in MMR. The tenure of this lease agreement is five years, with the commencement date of February 15, 2025.
 
For the Palava space, the firm is paying a monthly rent of over Rs 85.3 lakh with an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent. By the fifth year of its agreement, the company will be paying a rent of Rs 1.04 crore per month.

Topics : logistics parks Real Estate Bhiwandi Zomato

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

