Paytm rolls out customised UPI IDs: Here's how to create one for yourself

Paytm rolls out customised UPI IDs: Here's how to create one for yourself

Users can now mask their phone numbers during UPI payments with Paytm's new personalised IDs

Paytm

Paytm will now partner with other banks (like Axis, HDFC, SBI, YES Bank) to process UPI transactions. Photo: Reuters

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paytm has started a new feature that allows users to create personalised UPI identities, so that their phone numbers are not revealed during payments and privacy is ensured.
 

Why this matters: A privacy-first approach

 
UPI (unified payments interface) payments are linked to users’ phone numbers, which become visible to anyone they transact with. With the new update, users can now create custom UPI handles such as yourname@ptyes or yourname@ptaxis, instead of using number-based IDs.
 
“We have introduced personalised UPI IDs to offer more choice and privacy in payments. We heard feedback from our customers who wanted to keep their mobile numbers private, and built this solution to address that need,” said a Paytm spokesperson.
 
 
The feature is supported through UPI handles issued by Yes Bank and Axis Bank, and Paytm will add more banks soon.
 

How it works: Easy steps to create your personalised UPI ID

 
Setting up your custom UPI ID is a simple in-app process:

  • Open the Paytm app 
  • Tap the profile icon and select ‘UPI Settings’ 
  • Choose ‘Manage UPI ID’ 
  • Pick a custom ID like yourname@ptyes 
  • Confirm and activate it as your primary UPI ID
 
Once activated, you can start using this new ID for all UPI transactions, without sharing your phone number.
 

More than just privacy: A suite of smart UPI features

 
This personalised UPI ID is part of a broader set of innovations Paytm recently introduced to improve convenience, transparency, and control:
 
  • Hide/unhide transactions for added privacy 
  • Spend summaries and categorisation to manage monthly expenses 
  • ‘Receive Money’ widget for instant alerts 
  • QR Scan & Pay widget for quicker access 
  • Auto top-up for Paytm UPI Lite, allowing seamless payments up to Rs 5,000 
  • Downloadable UPI statements in PDF/Excel formats 
  • A unified balance view across linked bank accounts
 

UPI goes global

 
Adding to its domestic upgrades, Paytm’s UPI services are now available for Indian users travelling to countries like UAE, Singapore, France, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and others, expanding the reach of Indian digital payments globally.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

