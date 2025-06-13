Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan sell 3 Andheri West properties for Rs 6.8 crore

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan sell 3 Andheri West properties for Rs 6.8 crore

The transactions, recorded in May 2025, were first reviewed by Square Yards via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan have sold three residential properties for a cumulative value of Rs 6.75 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards (www.squareyards.com) on the website of Inspector General of Registration. All the transactions were registered in May 2025.
 
Transaction 1
 
According to the IGR documents review by Square Yards, the first property is located in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited in Andheri West. The property was sold by Rakesh Roshan and is valued at Rs 3.75 crore. It has a built-up area of 1,025 sq. ft. and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
 
 
Transaction 2
 
The second property is located in Raheja Classique in Andheri West. This property was also sold by Rakesh Roshan and is valued at Rs 2.20 crore. It has a built-up area of 655 sq. ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 13.20 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Transaction 3
 
The third property is also located in Raheja Classique in Andheri West. It was sold by Hrithik Roshan and is valued at Rs 80 lakh. The property has a built-up area of 240 sq. ft. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.80 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Andheri West is a key real estate market in Mumbai, serving both commercial and residential demand. It offers strong connectivity via road, rail, and metro, and is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The locality is strategically positioned close to major business districts including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel. This proximity fuels demand for both commercial and residential properties, as professionals seek homes close to work and businesses benefit from access to key commercial hubs
 
Rakesh Roshan is an Indian filmmaker, actor, and producer. He made his directorial debut with the film Khudgarz (1987) and went on to direct several successful films, including Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), and Karan Arjun (1995). He is best known for directing and producing the Krrish superhero film series starring his son Hrithik Roshan.
 
Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi cinema. He gained widespread recognition with his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), which was a major commercial success. He has since starred in several notable films including Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Kaabil (2017). In 2019, he played mathematician Anand Kumar in the biopic Super 30 and appeared in the action thriller War.

Topics : Hrithik Roshan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

