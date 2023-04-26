close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

June 15 has been set as the due date by the I-T department for employers to share Form 16

BS Web Team New Delhi
ITR filing

Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income tax department on Wednesday released offline forms to file the Income Tax return (ITR). The I-T dept released ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the Assessment Year 2023-2024, i.e. the financial year 2022-2023.
According to media reports, those individuals who have an income of up to Rs 50 lakh can fill out the form ITR-1, whereas ITR-4  can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and companies earning from businesses.

Earlier in February this year, ITR forms for individuals, HUFs, businesses, and others for FY23 were released by the department. On February 10, a notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) was released, which stated that ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form), and ITR acknowledgment form have been issued for the fiscal year.
It is worth noting that in 2022, such forms were notified in the first week of April. The I-T department is yet to release the other income tax return forms.

“Excel utilities of ITR 1 and ITR 4 for AY 2023-24 are available for filing,” according to a notification on the e-filing portal. The tax department is yet to release the JSON utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4.
Even though the income tax department has released the offline forms, many salaried individuals will need Form 16 from their employers to file their ITR. June 15 has been set as the due date by the I-T department for employers to share Form 16.

Also Read

Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts

Presumptive tax scheme can reduce compliance burden, return filing

PAN-Aadhar link to ITR filing: Complete these 5 financial tasks by March 31

File revised income-tax return to correct errors in original ITR by Dec 31

Common ITR form for all proposed by govt, here's what you need to know

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

Reasonable equity valuations offer a favourable entry point to investors

Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies


How to get offline ITR forms?
Taxpayers can now download ITR forms 1 and 4 directly from the official website of the income tax department. Taxpayers can then take a printout of the form and after filling it manually, they can submit it offline.
These forms can also be submitted online by filling out the income and deduction-related details and uploading it on the e-filing portal.
Taxpayers must keep this in mind that there are seven types of ITR forms, ranging from  ITR 1 (Sahaj), ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4, ITR 5, ITR 6, and ITR 7, for individuals, businesses, and companies. It is crucial for taxpayers to choose the correct ITR form, which should be selected on the sources of income during a fiscal year.

Topics : Income Tax department ITR forms income tax return ITR filing ITR filing last day BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

ITR filing
2 min read

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

Savings via Shutterstock
2 min read
Premium

Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
5 min read

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
5 min read

High-balance bank accounts without updated KYC under govt's radar

Aadhaar, enrollment, registration, Aadhaar linking
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

High-balance bank accounts without updated KYC under govt's radar

Aadhaar, enrollment, registration, Aadhaar linking
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
5 min read
Premium

Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
5 min read

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

Savings via Shutterstock
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon