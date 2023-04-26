I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

According to media reports, those individuals who have an income of up to Rs 50 lakh can fill out the form ITR-1, whereas ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and companies earning from businesses.

The Income tax department on Wednesday released offline forms to file the Income Tax return (ITR). The I-T dept released ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the Assessment Year 2023-2024, i.e. the financial year 2022-2023.