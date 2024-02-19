Sensex (    %)
                        
IDBI Bank is offering 7.5% interest on FDs with a 300-day tenor

The Utsav Callable FD scheme is valid up to March 31, 2024.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

IDBI Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.55 per cent on fixed deposits under its Utsav FD scheme to lure investors who are looking for shorter tenors. 

Termed as the “Special Limited Period Callable FD Offer of 300 Days”, this scheme offers interest rate of 7.55 per cent for FDs with a tenor of 300 days. 
 Besides this, the existing Utsav FDs for 375 and 444 days continue to offer competitive rates of up to 7.60% p.a. and 7.75% p.a. respectively.

The Utsav Callable FD  scheme is valid up to March 31, 2024.

Bank will levy a penalty of 1%, on the applicable rate for deposits closed prematurely. Such closures include withdrawals through sweep-ins and partial withdrawals as well.

General Terms and Conditions-
Tenure of 300 Days not applicable for NRE Deposits.
Premature withdrawal / closure permitted.
Staff & Senior Citizen Rates are not applicable to NRO & NRE term Deposits.




Topics : IDBI Bank

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

