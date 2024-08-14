Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Equities have given 16% returns over 20 years, what's ideal holding perid?

Equities have given 16% returns over 20 years, what's ideal holding perid?

In 98% of seven-year investment periods, returns exceeded 7%.

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Representative Picture

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Historical data suggests that a long-term investment horizon of at least five to seven years can help investors ride out market fluctuations and benefit from the power of compounding. However, individual circumstances may warrant a longer or shorter investment timeframe. A study by FundsIndia shows that Indian Equities have outperformed all other asset classes over the long run and have given 16 per cent returns over 20 years. 
indian1234d



The report from FundsIndia — Wealth Conversations August 2024 — has an interesting insight: if you had invested in a basket of NIFTY 50 stocks on any day since June 30, 1999, and remained invested for a minimum of 7 years, it would have delivered more than 10% returns 83% of the time, as reflected by the NIFTY 50 TRI.

nifty831
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


By analyzing the Nifty 50 index over the past 23 years, the study reveals a strong correlation between investment horizon and returns.

Key Findings:
Consistent Returns: In 98% of seven-year investment periods, returns exceeded 7%.
Higher Returns with Longer Horizons: Investment periods of 15 years or more have consistently delivered returns exceeding 7%.

More From This Section

primuscreditcard

Rs 5 lakh as joining fee: Decoding Axis' PRIMUS, the credit card for HNIs

FPIs pull out of debt after a year of strong inflows debt

Minimise interest cost with the avalanche debt repayment strategy

home loan

Check list of documents to secure after closing your home loan

home loans, property, loans, banks, credit

Selling your home? Here are tips for a hassle-free transaction

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

Air India flying return members can earn reward on 40+ cruise lines

Market Volatility: While the market experiences fluctuations, long-term investors are better positioned to weather these storms.

Historically, Indian equities have outperformed inflation by six to eight per cent.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty atop 24,200; Ola, HAL Q1 nos today

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 13: Sensex sheds 693 pts, Nifty below 24,150; HDFC Bank, SBI, TaMo drag

Train, IRFC, Railways

IRFC share price surges 3% despite flat Q1FY25 earnings; details here

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola up 20%

Trent

Trent hits record high on strong June quarter earnings; stock zooms 13%

Topics : S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon