Increasing your credit card limit is a risk and reward: How to do it safely

A credit card limit is often viewed as a status symbol or a licence to spend more, but in terms of disciplined finance, it is a strategic tool for credit building. In India, a higher limit is primarily beneficial because it lowers your credit utilisation ratio (CUR) — the percentage of your available limit that you actually use. If you spend Rs 30,000 on a card with a Rs 50,000 limit, your CUR is a high 60 per cent. If your limit is increased to Rs 1 lakh, that same spend drops your CUR to a healthy 30 per cent, which is the sweet spot for a high CIBIL score. However, increasing your limit requires a careful approach to ensure you don't fall into the trap of over-leveraging your future income.

What a credit product really costs

While a credit card limit increase itself does not cost money, the unlocked spending power carries the same heavy price tag as your original card. In India, credit cards are among the most expensive forms of debt if not paid in full.

Interest and APR: if you fail to pay the total amount due, you are charged interest ranging from 3.4 per cent to 4 per cent per month. This translates to an annual percentage rate (APR) of roughly 42 per cent to 48 per cent.

Billing rules: Interest is calculated on a daily basis from the date of purchase if you carry a balance. This means the interest-free period of 45-50 days vanishes the moment you pay anything less than the full amount.

Eligibility for increase: Lenders typically look for three things: A clean repayment history for at least six to 12 months, a stable increase in your monthly income and a high CIBIL score (usually 750+).

Hidden fees: While most banks offer preapproved limit increases for free, some might charge a nominal administrative fee if you manually request an increase that requires new documentation or a physical appraisal of your income.

How to compare options

Before you hit the accept button on a limit increase offer, you must decide if you are the right fit for it. The decision rule is simple: If you have ever struggled to pay the total amount due in the last six months, a higher limit is a risk you should avoid.

Choosing safer behaviour

If you decide to proceed, you have two main routes. The passive route involves waiting for the bank to send an invite-only offer via their app or SMS. This is the safest way because it is based on your existing behaviour and usually does not involve a hard enquiry on your credit report. The active route involves you contacting the bank and providing updated salary slips or Income Tax returns (ITR). This is useful if you have recently switched to a much higher-paying job.

To ensure safe borrowing, adopt the shadow limit rule: Just because the bank gives you a Rs 5 lakh limit doesn’t mean you should spend it. Set a personal cap on your mobile app that limits spending to 30 per cent of the total available limit. This ensures your credit score keeps rising while your debt remains manageable.

How to protect credit profile

A limit is a double-edged sword for your credit profile. Used correctly, it makes you look credit-worthy because you have access to funds but choose not to exhaust them. Used poorly, it signals credit hungriness.

The paperwork path

When requesting a manual increase, ensure your documentation is immaculate. Discrepancies between the income declared in your application and your actual bank statements can lead to a rejection, which stays on your record. If the bank rejects your request, wait at least six months before applying again; frequent requests make you appear desperate for credit.

Repayment discipline

The best way to protect your profile is to automate your discipline. Set an auto-pay instruction for the total amount due (never the minimum amount due). If your limit increases, your margin for error decreases; a 50 per cent spend on a higher limit is a much larger absolute sum to pay off at the end of the month. Always check your credit information report every quarter to ensure the bank has updated your new, higher limit correctly. A higher limit that isn't reported to CIBIL provides no benefit to your score, making the entire exercise pointless.

Action checklist for increasing your limit

Wait for the invite: Check your banking app once a month for pre-approved offers to avoid hard enquiries.

Check your banking app once a month for pre-approved offers to avoid hard enquiries. Update your income: If you have received a salary hike, upload your latest salary slips to the bank's portal to trigger an eligibility review.

If you have received a salary hike, upload your latest salary slips to the bank's portal to trigger an eligibility review. Keep the CUR low: Aim to keep your monthly spends below 30 per cent of whatever your new limit is.

Aim to keep your monthly spends below 30 per cent of whatever your new limit is. Avoid new cards: Don't apply for a new credit card immediately after getting a limit increase on an old one, as this looks suspicious to lenders.

Don't apply for a new credit card immediately after getting a limit increase on an old one, as this looks suspicious to lenders. Verify reporting: After an increase, wait two months and check your CIBIL report to ensure the high credit or credit limit field reflects the change.

FAQs

What is the true cost once fees, billing cycles or tenure are included?

The true cost of a credit card is essentially 0 per cent if you pay in full, but it jumps to over 42 per cent if you carry even a small balance. When you increase your limit, the cost is the risk of higher interest outgo. If you opt for an EMI conversion on a high-limit purchase, remember to factor in the 1 per cent to 2 per cent processing fee and a GST of 18 per cent on the interest component, which can make a 14 per cent EMI feel like 16 per cent in reality.

How will this affect the borrower’s credit score or future eligibility?

A safe limit increase usually improves your credit score because it reduces your CUR. This makes you more eligible for big-ticket loans such as home loans or car loans in the future. However, if you use the increased limit to go on a spending spree, your CUR will remain high, and your score will drop, potentially making you ineligible for low-interest loans when you actually need them.

When does prepayment, consolidation or a balance transfer make sense?

If you have accidentally overspent on your new, higher limit, prepayment (paying mid-cycle) is the best way to keep your CUR low. Consolidation into a personal loan makes sense if your credit card debt is so high that you can only afford the minimum payment. A balance transfer is useful if you find another bank offering a 0 per cent to 10 per cent interest rate for six months to help you clear the dues you accumulated on your high-limit card.

Which habits create debt traps or avoidable long-term stress?

The most dangerous habit is treating a credit card limit as extra income rather than a deferred payment. Using a high-limit card for daily consumables (groceries, fuel) without a clear repayment plan creates a mountain of debt. Another trap is lifting the ceiling: every time the bank increases your limit, you increase your lifestyle. This leads to avoidable stress where a single month of salary delay can result in a debt spiral that takes years to clear.