India's rich outpace the world in luxury spending, reveals HSBC report

Luxury, Longevity, and London: India's rich are chasing borderless living

Luxury, Longevity, and London: India's rich are chasing borderless living

64 per cent entrepreneurs in India spend money on real estate for personal use and 61 per cent on health and wellness, or longevity, compared to a global average of 53 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

Sunainaa Chadha
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Indian entrepreneurs are outspending their global peers on luxury lifestyles and embracing international mobility at a faster pace, driven by optimism about their wealth and business prospects, according to HSBC’s Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2025.

The report highlights that 64% of entrepreneurs in India allocate personal wealth towards real estate for personal use, compared with a global average of 53%. Similarly, 61% spend on health and wellness or longevity initiatives, against the global benchmark of 50%. Nearly six in ten Indian entrepreneurs (59%) channel money into luxury experiences, a higher share than the global average of 50%.

Wealth optimism remains a defining theme, with 95% of Indian entrepreneurs expecting growth in personal wealth over the next few years. Of these, 56% anticipate significant expansion while 39% foresee moderate growth. HSBC said this optimism is fuelled by strong opportunities for new investments (64%), positive performance of portfolios (56%), an improving local economic outlook (54%), and robust business performance (43%).

 

Confidence also extends to business prospects, with 98% of Indian entrepreneurs expressing optimism. Technological advancements and new business opportunities were cited as the primary drivers of growth expectations.

Global mindset and mobility

The report underscores the increasingly global outlook of India’s wealthy. As many as 73% of Indian entrepreneurs hold multi-residency status, well above the global average of 56%. Many are willing to relocate abroad, with the UK and US topping the list of preferred destinations, followed by Switzerland, the UAE, and Singapore.

For those considering relocation, quality of life (78%), access to new investment opportunities (75%), and expansion into new markets (71%) were the primary motivators. The UK emerged as the most popular jurisdiction for moving wealth, followed by Singapore, the US, Switzerland, and the UAE.

Investment preferences and philanthropy

Wealthy Indian entrepreneurs also maintain diversified portfolios. The top choices include life insurance (73%), property investments including commercial real estate (58%), publicly traded stocks (53%), and private assets (51%). Charitable giving is also significant, with 42% prioritising donations, reflecting a strong social commitment.

Challenges in global expansion

Despite their ambition and optimism, Indian entrepreneurs face hurdles in managing cross-border wealth and operations. Half of them (50%) flagged the complexities of running existing businesses abroad, while 49% pointed to visa and residency requirements as major obstacles. Nearly 48% cited difficulties in purchasing property overseas. Succession planning remains another critical concern, with 64% of respondents highlighting the challenge of structuring business transfers effectively.

“Indian entrepreneurs are redefining the global playbook with their optimism, ambition, and growth mindset. Their investments in luxury lifestyles, global mobility, and diversified portfolios signal not just confidence in their wealth trajectory but also their readiness to capitalize on the next wave of global opportunities," said Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.

 

 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

