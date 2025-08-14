Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

Together, these REITs manage a portfolio spanning more than 129 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India

Real Estate, capital market

Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs. 24,300 crores to unitholders, strengthening their growing relevance in India’s capital markets.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have begun FY26 on a strong note, distributing a combined ₹1,559 crore to over 2.7 lakh unitholders in Q1 FY26. This marks a 13% year-on-year jump from ₹1,371 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting both the sector’s stability and growing investor appetite.
 
India's listed REIT universe—Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust—collectively manage over 129 million sq. ft. of Grade A office and retail assets. Since inception, they have distributed more than ₹24,300 crore to investors, offering a steady stream of income in line with their mandate.
 
 
Sector Milestone
In a landmark development, the combined market capitalisation of the four REITs crossed ₹1 lakh crore as of July 30, 2025, underscoring their importance in India’s investment landscape. As of Q4 FY25, total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stood at approximately ₹1.63 lakh crore.
 
Robust Start to FY26

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO subscribed 1.2 times on Day 1

Knowledge Realty Trust, REIT IPO

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, key dates

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield India REIT Q1 net operating income rises 13% to ₹499 crore

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes to widen institutional investment in Reits and InvITs

Embassy Office Parks

Embassy Reit Q1 net income rises 15% to ₹871.8 crore, payout up 4%

Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association, said:
 
“This rise in quarterly distribution marks a strong start to the fiscal year and reflects Indian REITs’ continued commitment to delivering regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The consistent growth highlights the exceptional quality of underlying assets, strong rental collections, and disciplined capital management by REIT managers.”
 
Aggarwal added that as the market matures and confidence deepens, REITs are positioned to become a “cornerstone of India’s capital markets,” attracting both domestic and global investors.
 
Industry Support and Governance
The Indian REITs Association (IRA), formed in 2023 under the guidance of SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, represents the sector’s collective voice. All four listed REITs are founding members of the non-profit body, which aims to benchmark industry practices to global REIT standards.
 
Why This Matters for Investors
REITs offer:
 
Stable income streams from rental yields
 
Portfolio diversification into commercial real estate without direct ownership hassle
 
Liquidity through exchange-traded units
 
Potential for long-term capital appreciation backed by high-quality assets
 

More From This Section

Cheque

No more 2-day wait: Cheques to clear within hours from October 4, says RBI

funds

PSU Funds: Govt spending could aid recovery, suited for high-risk takerspremium

real estate

14 realty hotspots see prices jump 139%, rents 81%, Noida Sector-150 tops

tax

Finmin clears the air: Advance tax penal interest stays at 3%, no increase

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Home prices surge 7.7% annually: India beats US, UK, Australia, ranks 15th

Topics : REITs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon