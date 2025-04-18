Friday, April 18, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kotak Mahindra Bank to hike ATM charges from May 1: Check New Rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank to hike ATM charges from May 1: Check New Rates

New charges apply after free monthly transaction limits, says lender

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank has said it will revise its ATM transaction fees starting May 1, 2025. The change applies to transactions exceeding free monthly limits, whether done at Kotak’s ATMs or other machines of other banks.
 
Charges for financial transactions at ATMs will go up from Rs 21 to Rs 23 per transaction, according to the notice issued by Kotak Bank. The fee for non-financial transactions, like balance enquiries or mini statements, will increase from Rs 8.5 to Rs 10 per transaction. The bank put out a table about the new charges.
 
ATM Transaction Fee Existing tariff /transaction Revised tariff /transaction, effective 1st May, 2025
Financial transactions INR 21 INR 23
Non-financial transactions INR 8.5 INR 10
 
 
“Effective May 1st, 2025, there will be a revision in the ATM transaction fees beyond the applicable free limits, which includes both Kotak ATMs and other bank ATMs,” it said.
 
"If you are currently eligible for free transaction limits based on your existing account variant/program, then these limits will continue to apply,” said the bank.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in ‘Business Standard’.
 

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

