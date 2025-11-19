Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel insurance worries? These top premium cards give the best benefits

Travel insurance worries? These top premium cards give the best benefits

Detailed snapshot of the benefits across top travel cards, helping travellers understand what fits their needs

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Indians gear up for the peak travel season, premium credit cards are emerging as a practical way to add insurance protection to overseas trips. While these benefits do not replace a full standalone travel policy, they can cushion common risks such as medical emergencies, baggage issues or flight delays, provided travellers pay for the trip using the card. Here are the leading options, based on information from official bank websites and BankBazaar.com.
 
Premium cards with strong travel cover
 
-         HDFC Infinia Metal Edition
 
According to HDFC Bank’s official benefits document, the card offers:
 
 
Emergency medical cover up to USD 62,500 during international travel

Air accidental death: USD 375,000
 
Baggage delay: Up to USD 688
 
Flight delay: Up to USD 313
 
The annual fee is Rs 12,500, with a spend-based waiver. Key exclusions include pre-existing conditions and high-risk sports.
 
-         ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card
 
Rs 3 crore air accidental death cover
 
Overseas medical cover: Up to Rs 15 lakh
 
Baggage loss, passport loss and flight delay protection
 
 The annual fee is Rs 12,000, waived at Rs 15 lakh annual spends
 
-         SBI Card Elite
 
Checked-in baggage loss: Up to Rs 72,000
 
Baggage delay and flight delay reimbursements
 
While its earlier air accident cover has been discontinued, its low travel fees and lounge access make it popular for budget-conscious families.
 
-         Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card
 
According to Axis Bank’s T&Cs, the Magnus offers:
 
Rs 2.5 crore air accident cover
 
Emergency overseas medical cover: USD 50,000
 
Trip delay/cancellation: up to USD 5,000
 
Annual fee: Rs 10,000, waived on Rs 15 lakh annual spends.
 
Additional strong options
 
These are few more cards to consider along with their benefits, according to Bankbazaar.com:
 
-         IndusInd Bank Celesta Credit Card
 
Rs 25 lakh air accident cover
 
Lost baggage: Rs 1 lakh
 
Delayed baggage: Rs 25,000
 
Lost passport: Rs 50,000
 
Joining fee: Rs 25,000; annual fee Rs 5,000.
 
-         Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card
 
Rs 2.5 crore air accident cover
 
Baggage loss: USD 500
 
Trip cancellation: Rs 2 lakh
 
Annual/ joining fee: Rs 1,500, waived on spends of Rs 5 lakh.
   
-         HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card
 
Rs 1 crore air accidental death cover
 
Overseas hospitalisation: up to Rs 15 lakh
 
Annual fee: Rs 2,500, with spend-based waiver.
 
-         Standard Chartered Priority Banking Visa Infinite Credit Card
 
Rs 1 crore international air accident cover
 
Overseas medical insurance: USD 25,000
 
Flight and baggage delay
 
No joining or annual fee.
 
What travellers should remember?
 
Benefits activate only when the full trip is paid through the card, and exclusions such as pre-existing conditions, adventure sports and long-duration travel apply. For Schengen or long multi-city itineraries, experts still recommend a basic standalone travel policy alongside these card benefits.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

