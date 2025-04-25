Friday, April 25, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manoj Bajpayee, wife lease office space in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11 lakh

Manoj Bajpayee, wife lease office space in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11 lakh

This is a commercial lease agreement for a 5-year period where the tenant (Barcode Influencer Marketing) will occupy two office units. They will begin paying Rs 10.94 lakh/month.

Photo: YoutTube screengrab

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have leased two high-end commercial office spaces in Mumbai's busy Andheri West area for a combined monthly rent of Rs 10.9 lakh.  According to documents accesed by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics platform, the office units, each measuring approximately 1,905 square feet of carpet area, are situated in the Lotus Signature building on Veera Desai Road, a prominent location frequented by entertainment industry professionals.
 
The lease agreement, registered on April 3, 2025, spans five years and includes a 5% annual rent increase, escalating to Rs 13.3 lakh per month by the contract's end, the documents showed. The lease also includes a 75-day fit-out period for interior preparations.
 
 
 The tenants, Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd, have also provided a security deposit of Rs 43.7 lakh and secured six parking spaces. 
 
This leasing arrangement adds to Bajpayee's real estate portfolio, which includes a Rs 32 crore investment in four office units in the Signature building in Oshiwara, Mumbai, purchased in October 2023. In August 2024, he and his wife sold their residential apartment in Mahalakmi for Rs 9 crore. The property is located within Minerva, a luxury residential tower in Mahalaxmi and has a carpet area of 1,247 sq. ft. (116 sq. m.). The transaction also included two car parking spaces covering 240 sq. ft. (~22 sq. m.). Developed by the Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions, the project spans 2 acres and comprises 362 units. It’s inventory includes 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, many of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.  Deal details 
Licensors (Owners): Manoj Bajpayee & Shabana Raza Bajpayee 
Licensee (Tenant): Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd

Key Terms:
  • Property: Office Units 1202 & 1203, Lotus Signature, Andheri West
  • Start Rent: Rs 10,94,350 per month
  • Security Deposit Rs 43,77,400 (approx. 4 months’ rent)
  • Registration Date: 03-Apr-2025
  • Car Parkings 6 parking spaces
  • License Period 5 years
  • Fit-Out Period 75 days (free time for tenant to set up before rent starts)
  • Lock-In Period 3 years (neither party can exit the agreement before this)
  • Rent Escalation 5% increase in rent every year
 
This is a commercial lease agreement for a 5-year period where the tenant (Barcode Influencer Marketing) will occupy two office units. They will begin paying Rs 10.94 lakh/month, with a 5% rent increase each year. A lock-in period of 3 years means both parties are committed until at least April 2028. The tenant gets 75 days free to complete the office setup, and they’re provided 6 car parking slots.
       

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

