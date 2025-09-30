Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pankaj Tripathi buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 9.98 cr

Pankaj Tripathi buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 9.98 cr

The second apartment, purchased by his wife, Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, for Rs. 87 lakh, is located in Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West, Mumbai.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi, and his wife Mridula Tripathi, along with their daughter Aashi Tripathi, have purchased two apartments in Mumbai, for a cumulative value of Rs 10.85 crore, according to property registration documents on the website of Inspector General of Registration.

 

Transaction 1

The first apartment, purchased by Pankaj Tripathi along with his daughter Aashi Tripathi for Rs. 9.98 crore, is located in Seabliss Building in Andheri West, Mumbai, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

It has a RERA carpet area of 2,026 sq. ft and a balcony area of 346 sq. ft, bringing the total area to 220.36 sq. m. (~2,372 sq. ft). The deal includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 59.89 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The deal was registered in July 2025.

 

Transaction 2

The second apartment, purchased by his wife, Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, for Rs. 87 lakh, is located in Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West, Mumbai.

It has a RERA carpet area of 424.95 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.35 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction was registered in September 2025.

Pankaj Tripathi is an acclaimed Indian actor known primarily for his work in Hindi films and web series. He has earned widespread recognition for his versatile performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Ludo, and Mirzapur, among others.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

