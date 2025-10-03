Friday, October 03, 2025 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Need cash? Now borrow up to ₹1 crore against your shares, says RBI

Need cash? Now borrow up to ₹1 crore against your shares, says RBI

If you own shares or mutual funds but want to avoid redeeming them, you can access emergency funds by pledging your investments.

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to deepen credit access for investors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the ceiling on loans against shares. From October 1, 2025, individuals can now avail up to ₹1 crore by pledging their listed shares—up from the earlier limit of ₹20 lakh. At the same time, the limit for IPO financing (loans to subscribe to new share issues) has been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh. 
 
The announcement was made by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra today after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this week.
 
If you own shares or mutual funds but want to avoid redeeming them, you can access emergency funds by pledging your investments. Pledging lets you use assets like stocks, mutual funds, or other securities as collateral to obtain a loan from a financial institution or lender.
 
 
Explaining the changes, Malhotra  said, “It is proposed to remove the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhance limits for lending by banks against shares from Rs 20 lakh to Rs1 crore, and for IPO financing from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person.”
 
What does “loan against shares” mean?

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI maintains repo rate at 5.5%, keeps door open for December cut

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

October MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, inflation outlook, and more

rbi rate cut, repo rate

RBI's MPC expected to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard pollpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI sold $2.5 billion in July, Reer fell to 98.79, lowest since Feb 2019

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Inflation targeting has worked for India, but transparency must improvepremium

 
When you need money but don’t want to sell your shares, you can pledge them as collateral to a bank or broker. In return, you get a loan—usually at lower interest rates than personal loans.
 
Example: You own shares worth ₹50 lakh. Earlier, you could borrow only ₹20 lakh against them. Now, depending on the lender’s margin rules, you might be able to borrow up to ₹1 crore.
 
This allows you to meet expenses or invest further without losing ownership of your portfolio.
 
Why this change might matter to you
 
More breathing room without selling
Suppose you hold a well-performing portfolio and face a cash crunch—maybe for education, medical needs, or an entrepreneurial venture. Previously, you could only borrow up to ₹20 lakh against your shares. Now, with the ₹1 crore limit, there’s significantly more flexibility to access capital without liquidating your investments.
 
Better IPO participation
IPOs often require large capital upfront. With the new ₹25 lakh financing limit, more investors might participate in promising new listings, leveraging their existing portfolios to bid for new stocks without needing full cash in hand.
 
What has changed with IPO financing?
 
IPO financing is when investors borrow to apply for IPOs.
 
Old limit: ₹10 lakh
 
New limit: ₹25 lakh
 
This means you can now apply for bigger IPO allocations using borrowed money. But remember—if the IPO isn’t allotted or the stock underperforms, you’ll still need to repay the loan with interest.
 
What about debt securities?
 
RBI has also removed restrictions on lending against listed debt securities like corporate bonds, government securities, or debentures. This expands the pool of assets investors can use to borrow against, making loans more flexible.
 
Risks to watch
• Margin calls & volatility: If your pledged stocks fall in value, your lender may issue a margin call demanding more collateral or partial sell-off.
• Interest costs: Even though pledging shares often comes with better interest rates than personal loans, fees and charges can add up—especially if the repayment period extends.
 
What you should do now
 
Check with your broker or bank whether they now offer the revised loan limits against shares and IPO financing.
 
Understand the terms & interest rates before pledging—compare across institutions.
 
Use the borrowed amount judiciously—primarily for high-return or urgent needs, not for speculative plays.
 
Keep track of the collateral-to-loan ratio and be ready for margin calls.
 
If you’re an IPO investor, this might be your chance to subscribe to high-potential issues without fully deploying your cash.

More From This Section

NPS, Pension

NPS gets major overhaul: 100% equity option, shorter lock-ins, more choice

Loan

Loan against shares: Have emergency funds ready to handle margin callspremium

NPS, Pension

NPS: You can choose 100% equity exposure based on risk appetite, timelinepremium

senior citizens, elderly

73% of seniors want to work after retirement, yet only 23% do: Survey

Diwali gift

From calories to caring: Festival gifting takes a health-conscious turnpremium

Topics : RBI monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon