NPS gets new rules? 10 regulator proposals all subscribers should know

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has proposed 10 changes to the rules governing Points of Presence (PoPs), which serve as the access points for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers.

The proposals could widen the network of entities offering NPS services, make digital onboarding easier and change how PoPs are regulated and charged. For subscribers, the biggest potential benefit is greater choice in accessing NPS services, particularly through digital channels.

The proposals are still at the consultation stage. PFRDA has invited comments, views and suggestions on the draft until October 2, 2026. The final regulations may therefore differ from the proposals.

Here is what the 10 proposed changes mean.

1. Two types of PoPs proposed

PFRDA wants to divide PoPs into two categories based on how they provide services — physical and digital.

Physical PoPs will offer services through offices or branches, while digital PoPs will focus on digital onboarding and servicing.

For NPS subscribers, this could mean more options to open and manage accounts without necessarily having to visit a physical location.

2. More entities could become PoPs

The regulator has proposed widening the eligibility criteria for entities seeking to become PoPs.

The framework places restrictions on the legal structure of certain entities regulated by financial sector regulators. The proposed rules remove these restrictions and potentially allow entities such as limited liability partnerships (LLPs), societies, trusts and cooperative societies to apply, subject to prescribed conditions.

A wider pool of service providers could increase the availability of NPS services.

3. Separate application process for physical and digital PoPs

The draft proposes separate application provisions for physical and digital PoPs.

For physical PoPs, the application fee could increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. No application fee is proposed for digital PoPs.

PFRDA also proposes specifying timelines for processing applications, which could bring greater clarity to entities seeking registration.

4. New eligibility criteria for PoPs

The eligibility requirements will be reorganised according to the applicant's characteristics and the mode through which services are provided.

A physical PoP will need to have at least five branches or offices, apart from meeting specified technical, financial and governance requirements.

The distinction could allow PFRDA to apply requirements more appropriately depending on whether a PoP operates physically or digitally.

5. Annual fee to replace five-year renewal

PFRDA has proposed replacing the existing five-year renewal arrangement with an annual fee.

Under the draft, the annual fee will be 1 per cent of the charges earned by a PoP, subject to a minimum of Rs 3,000 a year.

This is a regulatory fee applicable to PoPs and should not be confused with a direct increase in NPS charges for subscribers. Whether service providers change their customer-facing charges will depend on their own pricing decisions.

6. Wider exemptions for PoPs

The draft proposes expanding the exemptions available to PoPs.

The exemption framework could cover eligibility conditions relating to the number of branches and net worth, in addition to the provisions already available.

This could give PFRDA greater flexibility in allowing certain entities to operate as PoPs where they may not meet every standard eligibility requirement.

7. Separate digital collection accounts

Digital PoPs will have to maintain a separate collection account for each pension scheme, according to the proposal.

The measure is aimed at keeping collections relating to different pension schemes separately identifiable.

For subscribers, stronger segregation of funds could provide greater operational clarity, although the practical impact will depend on how the final framework is implemented.

8. ‘Pension Agent’ may become ‘NPS Mitra’

PFRDA has proposed replacing the term ‘Pension Agent’ with ‘NPS Mitra’ across the regulations.

The proposal also changes the requirement governing their engagement. PoPs will need to have an internal policy approved by the organisation for engaging NPS Mitras, instead of the existing requirement for a Board-approved policy.

The change is therefore not merely about terminology; it also seeks to modify the administrative framework governing these representatives.

9. PoPs must report material changes within seven days

The proposed regulations will require PoPs to inform PFRDA within seven days of any material change in information or particulars previously submitted to the regulator.

This requirement will apply where the change could adversely affect the PoP's certificate of registration.

A shorter reporting window could help the regulator identify changes that may affect a PoP's eligibility or ability to provide services.

10. Simpler inspection and audit fee rules

PFRDA has also proposed simplifying provisions related to inspection and audit fees.

Instead of prescribing detailed payment mechanisms directly in the regulations, the regulator could specify the procedure through guidelines, circulars, directions or instructions.

This will give PFRDA greater flexibility to modify operational procedures without having to amend the regulations each time.

What does this mean for NPS subscribers?

The proposed changes could have three practical implications for customers:

1. Easier access: A larger pool of eligible PoPs could give subscribers more options for opening and servicing NPS accounts.

2. More digital services: Separate recognition of digital PoPs could accelerate online onboarding and servicing.

3. Service quality will matter: Greater participation by different types of entities will make regulatory oversight and customer grievance handling increasingly important.

However, subscribers should not treat the proposals as immediate changes to NPS rules. PFRDA is still seeking feedback, and the final regulations may differ from the draft.

For NPS investors, the key development is therefore not an immediate change in their pension account, but a possible restructuring of the ecosystem through which they access NPS services.