NSE warns about another Whatsapp group scam:'Lazard Asset Management India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a warning to investors regarding a fraudulent entity operating under the name "Lazard Asset Management India." This entity has been identified as part of a WhatsApp group called "JO HAMBRO," which is luring investors with promises of discounted stock purchases after market hours.

"We wish to clarify that no entity by the name of Lazzard Asset Management India is registered with SEBI as a stock broker. The forged SEBI registration certificate circulated in the WhatsApp group is entirely fabricated and illegitimate," NSE said in a release.

Risks of Dealing with Unauthorized Entities:

Financial Loss: Investing with unregistered entities can result in significant financial losses.

Lack of Protection: Investors may not have access to exchange dispute resolution mechanisms or investor grievance redressal if they deal with unauthorized entities.

The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes/dealings none of the following recourses will be available to investors:

1. Benefits of investor protection under Exchange's Jurisdiction

2. Exchange dispute resolution mechanism





Here are some of the most common tactics used by scammers:

The "Inside Tip" Scam: Scammers claim to have exclusive information about a stock that is about to rise dramatically. This is often a false claim designed to lure victims into making impulsive investments.

Scammers claim to have exclusive information about a stock that is about to rise dramatically. This is often a false claim designed to lure victims into making impulsive investments. The "Guaranteed Returns" Scam: Scammers promise unrealistic and guaranteed returns on investments, often using high-pressure tactics to persuade victims.

Scammers promise unrealistic and guaranteed returns on investments, often using high-pressure tactics to persuade victims. The "Fake Expert" Scam : Scammers pose as financial experts or gurus, creating a false sense of authority and credibility. They may even establish WhatsApp groups to share "tips" and build trust.

: Scammers pose as financial experts or gurus, creating a false sense of authority and credibility. They may even establish WhatsApp groups to share "tips" and build trust. The "Pressure to Act Now" Scam : Scammers create a sense of urgency, urging victims to make immediate investment decisions without proper research.

: Scammers create a sense of urgency, urging victims to make immediate investment decisions without proper research. Pump-and-Dump Schemes: Scammers promote low-priced stocks to artificially inflate their value, then sell their shares before the price crashes.

Scammers promote low-priced stocks to artificially inflate their value, then sell their shares before the price crashes. Ponzi Schemes: These scams promise high returns with little to no risk, but rely on new investors to pay off existing investors.

These scams promise high returns with little to no risk, but rely on new investors to pay off existing investors. Cryptocurrency Scams: Scammers promote fraudulent cryptocurrency investment opportunities or offer fake trading platforms.

Personal Information Theft: Scammers send messages with malicious links or attachments that appear to be from legitimate sources. Clicking on these can lead to malware infections or the theft of personal information.

Financial Fraud: Scammers may attempt to steal your bank account details, credit card information, or other financial data.



Fake Job Offers:

Employment Scams: Scammers offer fake job opportunities, often requiring upfront payments or personal information.

Lottery and Giveaway Scams:

False Prize Notifications: Scammers claim that you have won a lottery or prize and ask for personal information or payment to claim it.



Dating and Romance Scams:

Emotional Manipulation: Scammers build trust through romantic relationships and then ask for money or personal information.