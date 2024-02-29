Passion investments: What do millionaires in India spend their money on?

India's ultra-high net worth individuals ( those with a net worth of $30 million and above) allocate at least 17 per cent of their wealth towards passion assets, and luxury watches is the most coveted investment category, revealed the Knight Frank Wealth Report for 2024.

Not far behind are art and jewellery, which emerge as the top three categories of investment for these discerning individuals. However, on a global scale, the elite echelon of the super-rich show preference for art, trailed by luxury watches and classic cars.

Passion investments include items like artwork, vintage cars and fine wine. Some categories can see returns on investment, but passion investments are also subject to supply and demand. The most important thing about passion investing is collecting items you love and are happy to hold on to for the long term. "“Unlike stocks or bonds, you can enjoy your ownership of passion assets by displaying them and sharing them with friends. A passion investment can also be part of your legacy and something you can pass down to your children and grandchildren for them to appreciate," said Eric Rizza, managing director of investments with Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank.