Passport verification record on DigiLocker: How to access new feature

Passport verification record (PVR) is now available on DigiLocker, giving people secure and instant digital access to a document needed for travel and other purposes. The feature eliminates the need to keep paper records and simplifies verification processes across sectors.
The move forms part of the broader effort to expand trusted digital documents under the Digital India framework.
The passport verification record is often requested during background checks for new employment, visa applications, and compliance processes, particularly in sectors such as banking, insurance, IT services and aviation. Until now, individuals had to rely on physical copies or repeated submissions of scanned documents. The DigiLocker integration eliminates that friction by making the record available in a secure, government-issued digital format.
How to access Passport Verification Record
Once the police verification linked to the passport is complete, users can retrieve the PVR in the ‘Issued Documents’ section of their DigiLocker account. The document can be accessed through both:
The DigiLocker mobile application
The DigiLocker web portal
No separate request or application is required; the record appears automatically after verification checks are completed by the issuing system.
Key benefits for citizens
Faster job and travel processes: Recruiters, HR agencies and travel facilitators routinely seek proof of passport verification. A digitally issued PVR allows individuals to share an authenticated document within seconds, reducing delays caused by missing or invalid copies.
Secure, tamper-proof records: The PVR on DigiLocker is issued directly from government systems, ensuring it is authentic and protected against alteration. This increases trust during sensitive background verification, particularly where security clearances are involved.
Anytime, anywhere access: Whether preparing for sudden travel, completing onboarding forms, or responding to compliance checks, individuals can download or share their PVR instantly. This is especially useful for people living away from their home state or those who no longer have a physical copy.
Consent-based, digital sharing: DigiLocker enables users to share the record with authorised organisations through a secure digital pathway. This removes the need for attested photocopies, couriered documents or repeated uploads on multiple platforms.