Planning your summer break? Agoda reveals Asia's hottest and cheapest holiday havens

Forget the Maldives and Bora Bora – this summer, ditch the sky-high prices and explore the hidden gems of Asia! Agoda, the travel booking platform, has unveiled the ultimate list of budget-friendly destinations guaranteed to leave your wallet happy and your wanderlust fulfilled.

The crown jewel of budget travel goes to Udon Thani, Thailand! This lively Isaan city boasts delicious street food, stunning temples, and even a giant pink lotus flower sculpture (because why not?). All this for a measly average room rate of just Rs 2,333 (around $31 USD)!

India's got your back too, with Bengaluru taking the title of most affordable Indian destination. This "Silicon Valley of India" blends modern innovation with historical charm, offering techie thrills and majestic palaces like the Bangalore Palace. Plus, you can fuel your adventures with delectable South Indian cuisine, all for an average room rate of Rs 4,584 (around $62).

Bengaluru takes the crown from Puri, which came out on top of the cheapest destinations ranking a year ago.





The destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates across eight Asian markets are Udon Thani in Thailand, Surabaya in Indonesia, Hue in Vietnam, Kuching in Malaysia, Iloilo in the Philippines, Bengaluru in India, Narita in Japan, and Kaohsiung in Taiwan, respectively.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda said “With many across Asia looking forward to upcoming public holidays like Songkran, Hari Raya, and Golden Week, April and May are a great time to plan a holiday. It is Agoda’s ongoing mission to help travelers see the world for less, and what better way to do that than by sharing the latest cheapest destinations ranking just in time for this popular travel time.”

Feeling the beach bum vibes? Head to Iloilo in the Philippines, known as the "Heart of the Country" for its central location and access to the breathtaking Islas de Gigantes island group. Think pristine beaches, hidden lagoons, and the freshest seafood your taste buds can handle. All this for just Rs 4,167 (around $56 USD) a night!

But wait, there's more! Agoda's treasure trove also includes hidden gems like Surabaya, Indonesia, a rising metropolis with a rich cultural blend and a great market scene (Pasar Atom, anyone?). History buffs can get their fix in Hue, Vietnam, the former imperial capital with its majestic UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Imperial City. Nature lovers, rejoice! Kuching in Malaysia offers a vibrant city center alongside the stunning Bako National Park, teeming with rainforests, wildlife, and beaches. Even Japan makes an appearance with Narita, a city near Tokyo's famous airport, offering temples, traditional streets, and seasonal cherry blossom beauty.

Craving a city break with a budget twist? Kaohsiung, Taiwan's second-biggest city, boasts a vibrant street art scene, delicious eats, and even hosted international superstars like Coldplay and Blackpink in its massive Kaohsiung Arena!

Here is the full Agoda list:

Udon Thani, Thailand (Average room rate: Rs 2,333)

As one of the ‘big four’ cities in Thailand’s Isaan region, Udon Thani is well worth a visit. There’s always something to do in this lively city, particularly at Nong Prajak Park and the surrounding lake. Stroll down the boulevard to visit highlights like the Chinese Gate and the Udon Thani City Museum. Udon Thani is easily accessible thanks to its airport. International travelers will also appreciate the proximity to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, just on the other side of the Mekong River.

Surabaya, Indonesia (Average room rate: Rs 3,250)

Surabaya, the rising Indonesian metropolis in East Java, is a true gem. A thriving port city that has it all: from heritage architecture to futuristic skyscrapers. Surabaya promises a rich cultural experience, thanks to its blend of Javanese, Chinese, and Arab influences. Don’t miss out on the Pasar Atom market, with its wide offering of traditional crafts, and be sure to sample the culinary delights like Lontong Balap and Sate Klopo.

Hue, Vietnam (Average room rate: Rs 3,584 )

Hue, located in central Vietnam, is a city steeped in history and culture, serving as the former imperial capital of the Nguyen Dynasty. The city is renowned for its historic monuments, including the Imperial City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with its majestic palaces and temples. The Perfume River flows through the city, adding to its picturesque charm, and visitors can take a boat cruise to enjoy views of the surrounding architecture. Truly a must-visit destination in Vietnam.

Kuching, Malaysia (Average room rate: Rs 4,084 )

Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak in Malaysia, combines a unique vibrancy with stunning natural beauty. The city is situated on the island of Borneo, along the Sarawak River. Kuching is a hub for arts and crafts, with the Main Bazaar, Carpenter Street, and the Sunday Market as the top picks to discover local handicrafts and souvenirs. Nature-enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on a visit to the nearby Bako National Park, with its incredible mix of rainforests, wildlife, and beaches.

Iloilo, Philippines (Average room rate: Rs 4,167 )

Thanks to its central geographical location, Iloilo is often referred to as ‘The heart of the country’. The description is fitting thanks to more than just the central location: The nearby group of islands called ‘Islas de Gigantes’ is sure to steal any visitor’s heart. Stunning beaches, hidden lagoons, and the freshest seafood lie in store. Because of its many historical landmarks, Iloilo is also a popular destination among history buffs. And all this is just a ferry ride away from Bacolod.

Bengaluru, India (Average room rate: Rs 4,584

Bengaluru, the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, is more than a rising technology hub. It’s a place where old-world charm and modernity meet. A place to experience both India’s past and future. While the city’s innovative spirit influences the local culture, there’s plenty of history worth visiting for. Like the majestic Bangalore Palace or the 16th century Nandi Temple. Another reason to put Bengaluru high on the must-visit list, is the renowned culinary scene with an abundance of South Indian delicacies.

Narita, Japan (Average room rate: Rs 5,917)

The first thing that comes to mind for international travelers when thinking of Narita is likely the famous Narita International Airport, the gateway to Tokyo. But Narita, a city in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture, has a lot more to offer than connectivity. In fact, Narita offers many of the quintessential elements Japan is so famous for, like the Shinshoji Temple, the traditional Naritasan Omotesando Road, and the seasonal beauty of cherry blossoms, making the city worth visiting whether there’s a flight to catch or not.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Average room rate: Rs 8,418)

Taiwan’s second biggest city, Kaohsiung, shouldn’t be left out on a Taiwan itinerary. The city is easily accessible thanks to its international airport and high-speed rail connection to Taipei and Taoyuan. Once there, the city’s Yancheng District is the place to go. It’s a great place to stroll and take in the abundance of street art, and to enjoy some shopping in the warehouses on the pier.