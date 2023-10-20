Goa, Ooty, Pondicherry are top destinations for Diwali holidays this year

This Diwali, Indians are keen to travel to the west and south of the country. Goa, Ooty, Pondicherry, Mumbai, and Bangalore have emerged as the top five Indian destinations for the Festival of Lights, according to data analysed by Agoda.

Agoda has revealed a 13% increase in searches for travel around Diwali compared to 2022. These locations have replaced the previous year’s Northern hotspots like New Delhi and NCR, Jaipur, and Udaipur.

Additionally, Agoda search data also revealed that there has been an increase in tourists visiting India during this Diwali season with the highest number of visitors arriving from the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, and the Netherlands.

When it comes to international preferences, the five most popular international destinations are Bangkok, Dubai, Singapore, Pattaya, and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

The Southeast Asian destinations offer rich cultural experiences, culinary adventures, and a mix of landscapes, while Dubai entices with its vibrant nightlife, luxurious lifestyle, and modern marvels.

"It’s great to see the increase in domestic travel for this Diwali season. Travellers choosing Agoda can see the world for less with our great deals for travel to India’s beautiful coastlines and bustling cities, or internationally to the world beyond. The long weekend means more people are taking advantage to travel with family and friends to enjoy the festivities together," said Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda.

Data is based on searches made on Agoda between September 27 to October 09, 2023.

Projections show that travel spending among Indians is expected to go up from $150 billion in 2019 to $410 billion by 2030, according to a report by Bookin.com titled 'How India Travels'.

While outbound trips account for 1% of total trips, they contribute to 25% of the total expenditure, which is on track to increase to 35% in the coming decade.

The number of aggregate trips is also set to double, growing from 2.3 billion in 2019 to a projected 5 billion by 2030, according to India tourism statistics.

Also Read Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report Planning your festive break? Top 10 affordable destinations under Rs 10k Banks to remain closed for 16 days in September; check full list here International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23 No cost EMIs galore this festive season: Are there any hidden charges? Financial stability, ethics: Key factors to consider in choosing a broker Why you should link your credit card with UPI? Check all benefits Fund review: SBI Magnum Income Fund Table: Fixed deposit schemes offered by various finance companies

The report highlighted that pre-COVID, Indian travellers spent $150 billion on travel, marking India as the sixth largest global spender. It is expected that by 2030, total expenditure made by Indian travellers will increase to $410 billion, making India the fourth-largest global spender and registering the quickest Covid recovery globally across key regions.

The report noted that the strong recovery in India will be on account of a strong economy, a growing middle class and travel-loving youth driving more tourism revenue in India than ever before.

While metros have remained top destinations, tier II-III cities like Varanasi, Coimbatore and Kochi are gaining momentum among travellers. Off-beat destinations like Panchgani, Madikeri and Mount Abu are topping the growth chart for demand in 2023.

The report also found a surge in demand for alternative accommodation options, such as hostels, campsites, vacation rentals, and chalets. The growth rate of average daily rates (ADR) for these alternative accommodations outpaced traditional hotel and managed chains, indicating a shift in travel preferences. The growth in weekend bookings for alternative accommodation in top leisure and business cities such as Varanasi, Goa, Bangalore, and Delhi are 4 to 5 times higher in 2023 than in 2022.

Indians are increasingly looking overseas for their next vacation with new destinations from Vietnam, Indonesia and Nepal entering the top ranks.

Mega events like sporting tournaments (ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023), diplomatic meetings (G20 Summit 2023), music concerts (Lollapalooza) and many more exert a magnetic pull on travellers, acting as compelling catalysts for their journeys, the report said.