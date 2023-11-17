PM Kisan scheme payout: What to do if you have not received Rs 2,000 yet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme worth over Rs 18,000 crore to more than eight crore farmers during his Jharkhand visit.

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN programme aids land-holding farmers nationwide by providing direct benefit transfers of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments. With PM Modi releasing the 15th instalment eligible farmers will receive Rs 2000 in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

What to do if you haven’t received your PM-Kisan instalment?

Eligible farmers who have not received their instalment under PM-Kisan can file a complaint through the PM-Kisan Helpdesk on weekdays (Monday to Friday).

Grievances can be registered via email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in and pmkisan-funds@gov.in. Alternatively, farmers can also reach out to the PM-Kisan Helpline at 155261 / 011-24300606 or the toll-free number 1800-115-526.

You can also raise a query online at https://pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx

To raise a query you will need to enter your Aadhaar or account number or mobile number and click on ‘Get details’.

According to the PM Kisan website, “The beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on the PM-Kisan portal by the concerned State/UT governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself. lf they do not receive the payment of instalment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent instalments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due instalments as and when the cause of delay is removed/resolved.”

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the scheme. However, e-KYC is mandatory for registered farmers.

How get e-KYC?

There are three modes of e-KYC available to the farmers of the scheme:

OTP undefined e-KYC (available on PM-Kisan Portal and Mobile App) Biometric brd e-KYC (available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs)) Face authentication-brd e-KYC (available on PM-Kisan Mobile app which is used by millions of farmers).



i. Visit the PM-Kisan portal (https://pmkisan.gov.in/).

ii. Click on e-KYC (top right corner).

iii. Enter your Aadhaar number and complete eKYC after submitting OTP.

For biometric-based e-KYC, available at over 4 lakh Common Service Centres and State Seva Kendras:

i. Visit the nearest CSC/SSK with an Aadhaar Card and linked mobile number.

ii. The CSC/SSK operator will assist in biometric authentication using Aadhaar.

For Face-authentication e-KYC:

i. Download PM-Kisan and Aadhaar Face RD apps from the Google Play Store.

ii. Open the app, and log in with your PM-Kisan registered mobile number.

iii. Land on the beneficiary status page.

iv. If e-KYC status is "No," click on e-KYC, enter the Aadhaar number, and consent to face scanning.

v. After successful face scanning, eKYC is completed.

Points to note: The convenience fee for eKYC is Rs 15. The e-KYC status, regardless of the mode, reflects in the beneficiary status after 24 hours. Farmers can also check their status through the KYS module on the PM-Kisan portal and Kisan-eMitra (PM-Kisan AI Chatbot).

Check PM Kisan instalment status online

Visit the official PM-Kisan portal at https://pmkisan.gov.in/. In the 'Farmers Corner,' click on 'Beneficiary Status.' Enter your Aadhaar number, account number, or mobile number, along with the captcha code. Click on the 'Get Status' tab to view the details.

To ensure receipt of the amount, your name must be on the beneficiary list. To check your name in the PM-Kisan beneficiary list:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Click on the 'Beneficiary List' tab in the right corner. Select details from the drop-down, including state, district, sub-district, block, and village. Click on the 'Get Report' tab to display details of the beneficiary list.

To execute OTP-based e-KYC, the farmer needs an Aadhaar-linked active mobile number. Follow these steps: