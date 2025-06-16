Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Premium insurance demand spikes as travel disruptions rise globally

Premium insurance demand spikes as travel disruptions rise globally

Travelers are opting for premium insurance policies, seeking greater protection. With flight delays, cancellations, and unpredictable events on the rise, many are willing to pay more for peace of mind

travel, vacation

travel, vacation. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With flight cancellations, delays and other disruptions on the rise, leisure travellers are being increasingly discerning over the level and type of insurance they buy and businesses are turning to specialist advisory services to limit risk.
Since 2019, travel disruptions around the world have risen due to everything from COVID-19, extreme weather, volcanic eruptions, military conflict, jet safety issues, computer glitches and fires which have closed airports, grounded planes and stranded millions of passengers.
In the U.S., ongoing air traffic controller shortages and aging technology have caused significant disruption. In May, equipment outages, runway construction and staffing shortages caused flight cancellations, diversions and delays at Newark Liberty, one of the main airports serving New York City.
 
On Friday, Israel attacked Iran, forcing carriers to cancel or divert thousands of flights to avoid conflict in the Middle East.
Even with insurance, many policies specify a multitude of exemptions in the fine print.

Also Read

Trip-Insurance

Planning an International Trip? Here's Why Travel Insurance is Your Best Companion

car-insurance

Allowance for downtime - An add-on for car insurance

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Travel insurance: Choose sum insured based on health, age and trip type

Four-Wheeler Insurance

Looking For Four-Wheeler Insurance? Compare Plans And See Why Chola MS Is A Top Pick

Expats, travel, tourism, air travel

Indo-Pak conflict cancels flights: Does travel insurance cover costs?

As a result, more travellers are taking out higher-end insurance policies, often at higher premiums, to better protect themselves, according to interviews with nine travel executives, insurance companies and analysts.
"We're in times that are quite unstable so people are cancelling more frequently than previously," said Duncan Greenfield-Turk, CEO of Global Travel Moments, a luxury travel agency based in London.
European tourists have increased their purchases of travel insurance for this summer by 3% compared with last year, according to German insurer Allianz Partners.
Squaremouth, the largest travel insurance marketplace in the U.S., has seen a 34% year-over-year increase globally in purchases of "Cancel For Any Reason" protection.
British and U.S. holidaymakers in particular are more willing to pay a higher premium to protect their trip, said Anna Kofoed, the CEO of Travel for Allianz Partners.
About 32% more travellers globally requested an insurance quote from January to April compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from online travel insurance broker InsureMyTrip.  ALSO READ: EPFO contribution mismatch? Here's how to sort out employer errors 
BUSINESSES SEEK TRAVEL ADVICE
There has also been a rise in demand for bespoke travel advice as U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a number of immigration-related restrictions including tighter visa vetting procedures and travel bans.
World Travel Protection (WTP), a global firm that advises businesses on travel risk, said it has seen a rise in U.S.
residents being detained at U.S. borders and told their documents were no longer valid as visa rules were changing.
WTP has worked with U.S. government representatives to help those individuals return home, according to Frank Harrison, the company's regional security director for the Americas.
"We're seeing a very strong uptick in organizations coming to us wanting to know how to navigate the landscape of the U.S.
within the wider business," Harrison said.
CIBT, which provides non-legal visa and immigration guidance, has seen a 50% rise in inquiries since November from companies seeking to better prepare their employees for travel to the U.S., according to CEO Steven Diehl.
HIGH-END INSURANCE PRODUCTS EMERGE
One of the newest areas of business is in parametric insurance, which pays compensation automatically after a "trigger" event such as a flight delay without the need to file a claim.
Parametric insurance took off in some countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and in recent months more insurers around the world have begun to offer it.
When testing the market last year, Spanish insurer Mapfre's Mawdy unit in Ireland said about 11% more customers opted for higher-tier travel insurance packages when instant compensation was included.
Travel destinations have also spotted an opportunity in this burgeoning market.
Marriott Bonvoy's villa rentals and waterparks offer parametric weather insurance at the point of booking, automatically paying out on rainy days.
Sensible Weather, one of the providers of such coverage, reported its weather guarantees were added to 30% of theme park bookings and 10â€“15% of higher-value accommodation bookings when they were offered in 2024.
In March, Squaremouth launched a new insurance product with cruise-specific benefits such as coverage for being confined on a cruise ship or missing the port of call.
"Everyone is trying to make it easier for people to understand that each trip (...) is going to have a different set of concerns whether it's hurricanes or blizzards or what's going on with air traffic controllers," Suzanne Morrow, CEO of online insurance broker InsureMyTrip told Reuters.
 

More From This Section

Divorce

Delhi HC ruling: Father must pay ₹50,000 child support despite earning mom

Mudra loan scam

'No such letter issued': Government on claim of Rs five lakh Mudra loan

Crypto

Crypto traders beware: Tax notices are rolling out over undisclosed gains

DLF

Starting at Rs 9 cr? DLF bets big with Rs 5,500 Cr Privana North Project

separation, divorce, alimony

Divorced wife to get ₹50,000/month, house: SC lays down new alimony rules

Topics : Travel Insurance global travel industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon