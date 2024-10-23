Business Standard
RBI expands alert list, names 13 unauthorised forex trading platforms

Ranger Capital, TDFX, Inefex among entities barred from trading after violating regulations

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an updated ‘alert list’ of 13 unauthorised foreign exchange trading platforms accused of violating regulations. These entities are prohibited from participating in forex trading, or from conducting electronic trading of foreign exchange transactions.
 

The list also names entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ electronic trading platforms (ETP), including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.
 
The updated alert list along with websites:
 

Ranger Capital www.rangercapital.net
 
TDFX www.tdfx.exchange
 
Inefex www.inefex.com/international
 
YorkerFX www.yorkermarkets.com
 
 
Growline grow-line.org
 
Think Markets thinkmarkets.com
 
Smart Prop Trader www.smartproptrader.com
 
FundedNext www.fundednext.com
 
Weltrade www.weltrade.com
 
FreshForex www.freshforex.com
 
FX Road www.fxroad.com
 
DBG Markets www.dbgmarketsglobal.com
 
Plusonetrade www.plusonetrade.com
 
The RBI warned that the absence of an entity from the list should not be taken as an indication of its authorisation. RBI advised checking the status from the list of authorised persons and electronic trading platforms.
 
In April, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had raised concerns over unauthorised forex trading platforms and asked banks to maintain vigil against such illegal activities.
 
In 2022, RBI warned against misleading advertisements promoting unauthorised ETPs that offer forex trading services to Indian residents. These advertisements were found on various online platforms, including social media, search engines, OTT platforms, gaming applications, and more.
 
FAQ on forex transactions
 
Can a resident person undertake forex transaction?  
 
Resident persons are permitted to undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes, in terms of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).
 
Can a resident person undertake forex transactions on internet / electronic trading portals?
 
Permitted forex transactions executed electronically should be undertaken only on ETPs authorised for the purpose by the RBI or on recognised stock exchanges (NSE, BSE and MSE) as per the terms and conditions specified by RBI from time to time. As per FEMA, resident persons are not permitted to undertake forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs.
 
Resident persons undertaking forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs shall render themselves liable for penal action under FEMA.
 


Topics : RBI forex market finance sector finance

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

