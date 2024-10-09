ManipalCigna Sarvah health insurance will cover expenses for organ donation

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has launched a policy that will cover expenses related to organ donation, including pre- and post-hospitalization costs for the donor for up to 30 days.
ManipalCigna Sarvah offers three plans called Sarvah Pratham, Sarvah Uttam, and Sarvah Param that provide health coverage solution to India's 'missing middle' population, said the company in a statement.
Around 30 per cent of India's population is in the 'missing middle', people without significant health insurance, according to a report by NITI Aayog, the central government’s policy think tank.
“With the launch of ManipalCigna Sarvah, we are introducing a complete health insurance solution that not only caters to diverse customer segments but also strategically addresses the affordability and accessibility challenges faced by India's missing middle,” said Prasun Sikdar, managing director and chief executive officer of ManipalCigna Health Insurance.
Three plans
Sarvah Pratham: Meant for customers looking to enhance their health insurance coverage, this plan offers hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 3 crore for critical illnesses such as cancer, heart conditions, stroke and major organ/bone marrow transplants.
Sarvah UTTAM: The plan provides “comprehensive and customisable” coverage and the option to avail of cover from 31st day named ‘Sarathi’ for the pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
Anant Benefit provides unlimited coverage for hospitalisation due to cancer, heart, stroke and major organ/bone marrow transplants. It is available with a base sum Insured of Rs 10 lakh and above.
Sarvah Param: The most comprehensive option, Sarvah Param offers day one coverage for pre-existing conditions and specific illnesses with no waiting period. It has a feature called 'Gullak', which guarantees a 100 per cent annual increase in sum insured, up to a maximum of 1000 per cent, regardless of claims made.
Key features and benefits that all Sarvah plans include:
All variants of ‘Sarvah’ provide coverage for In-patient hospitalisation for both modern and advanced treatments up to sum insured.
All plans cover expenses related to organ donation, including pre- and post-hospitalization costs for the donor for up to 30 days. They also include the cost of screening the donor once a year and cover complications from the organ donation, up to 25 per cent of the sum insured or Rs 2 lakh, whichever is high in addition to the base sum insured.
Surplus benefit provides 100 per cent of the sum insured available from day 1 for 1st claim only, in each policy year.
All variants provide pre-hospitalization cover up to 90 days and post-hospitalisation cover up to 180 days.
The plans also offer value-added benefits such as unlimited teleconsultation with a General Physician and rewards for completing health activities under the Healthy Life Management Program.
ManipalCigna Sarvah Pratham, Sarvah Uttam, and Sarvah Param, all provide Personal Accident Cover up to Rs 3 Crore.
Customers will receive a 2.5 per cent discount on renewal premium, for all the plans, if the policy is renewed 30 days prior to the date of expiry.
Customers will receive a 5 per cent discount on first policy renewal, under Sarvah Pratham and Sarvah Uttam plans.
Family discount of 10 per cent on covering 2 or more family members under the same individual policy or multi-individual basis.