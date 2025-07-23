Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

The US-based investment firm through its affiliate Invesco Developing Markets Fund offloaded a little over 1 crore equity shares or 2.95 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty, bulk deal data on the BSE show

Photo: Website/Invesco

On Monday, Oberoi Realty reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income. | Website/Invesco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investment management firm Invesco on Wednesday divested more than 2 crore shares of real estate firm Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers for a total of Rs 3,202 crore through open market transactions.

The US-based investment firm through its affiliate Invesco Developing Markets Fund offloaded a little over 1 crore equity shares or 2.95 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty, bulk deal data on the BSE showed.

The company sold shares at Rs 1,754.26 apiece, taking the deal value to around Rs 1,883.21 crore.

As of the June quarter, Invesco Developing Markets Fund owned a 3.01 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty.

 

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold 95.25 lakh shares or nearly 1 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Lodha Developers. Shares were disposed of at Rs 1,384.93 apiece, taking the total value to Rs 1,319.24 crore.

Also Read

Invesco Mutual Fund

Invesco launches Income Plus Arbitrage Active Fund of Fund; check details

Equity Mutual Fund

Invesco's new fund offers business cycle-based investing; key details

Rishabh Pant injury

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ushered off the field due to injury in Manchester

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber to pilot women-only ride option in the US for safer travel experience

Disaster, Indonesia Disaster, Damage

Govt constitutes crisis management body to deal with major disasters

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund bought 40.94 lakh shares or 1.13 per cent equity stake in Oberoi Realty for Rs 718.18 crore. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,754.10 per piece on the BSE.

Details of the other buyers of Oberoi Realty's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE. Also, details of the buyers of Lodha Developers' shares could not be identified on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Lodha Developers (Macrotech) plunged 7.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,332 apiece on the NSE while the scrip of Oberoi Realty fell 3.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,766.60 apiece on the BSE.

On Monday, Oberoi Realty reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income.

The net profit stood at Rs 584.51 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income fell to Rs 1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

On the operational front, the company has sold properties worth Rs 1,639 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

NSE issues retail algo trading rulebook, mandates strategy registration

commodities

Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

Premiumcolgate palmolive

Weak demand outlook to weigh on sales, margins of Colgate Palmolive

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi shares info on Jane Street's high-frequency trading case with US SEC

PremiumMarkets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Topics : Invesco Oberoi Realty Lodhas Developers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon