Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI plans downtime on Oct 11: What to know about UPI, IMPS, NEFT pause

SBI plans downtime on Oct 11: What to know about UPI, IMPS, NEFT pause

UPI Lite and ATMs will be available for transactions during planned maintenance

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) will on early Saturday carry out a planned maintenance of its systems, pausing various digital services for an hour. It advised customers to plan transactions accordingly.

What will be affected?

Between 1.10 am and 2.10 am, SBI will take down key services for maintenance. The affected services include:
 
  • Unified Payments Interface (UPI) 
  • Immediate Payment Service 
  • YONO app services 
  • Internet banking 
  • National Electronic Funds Transfer 
  • Real-Time Gross Settlement
 
Normal operations are expected to resume shortly after the one-hour window closes.
 

What will still work

 
During the downtime, SBI customers can still use:
 
 
  • ATM services for cash withdrawals and balance enquiries 
  • UPI Lite for low-value transactions
 
“Customers are requested to plan their transactions accordingly. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said SBI.

Understanding UPI Lite

 
UPI Lite is designed to make small payments faster and without a PIN. It is ideal for transactions under Rs 1,000 and is processed instantly. Funds for UPI Lite are loaded separately, and the service works like a digital wallet.
 

Key points

 
Transaction limit: Rs 1,000 per payment
 
Daily cap: Rs 5,000
 

No PIN needed for transactions

 
Transactions are not shown individually in bank statements; only the amount loaded into UPI Lite appears.
 
To activate UPI Lite on the BHIM SBI Pay app, users need to tap the UPI Lite section and load funds. It can also be deactivated at any time via the app.
 
SBI has faced intermittent technical issues with UPI in the past week, resulting in transaction failures for some users. On October 7 and 8, SBI acknowledged the problem on its official X account, advising customers to use UPI Lite for uninterrupted transactions. This scheduled maintenance is likely aimed at resolving such recurring issues and improving the reliability of SBI’s digital payment infrastructure.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

