SGB 2019-20 Series V delivers over 300% gains as early exit opens: Details

Investors in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series have made significant gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opened the premature redemption window on April 15. The tranche, issued in October 2019, has delivered more than 300 per cent returns in under six years, reinforcing the appeal of SGBs as a long-term investment.

Sharp gains on early exit

The RBI has fixed the premature redemption price at Rs 15,009 per unit for this tranche. This compares with an issue price of Rs 3,738 per gram in October 2019 (for online subscribers).

In simple terms:

Absolute gain: Rs 11,271 per unit

Percentage gain: About 302 per cent

Annualised return: Roughly 28.4 per cent over 5.5 years

An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this tranche would now be worth close to Rs 4 lakh, excluding the interest component.

These returns are significantly higher than most traditional fixed-income instruments over the same period and underline the impact of the sharp rise in gold prices globally and in India.

Interest income boosts overall returns

SGBs, unlike physical gold or gold exchange traded funds, offer a fixed interest component. Investors in the 2019-20 Series earned 2.5 per cent per annum, paid semi-annually, on the initial investment amount.

This interest is over and above the capital appreciation linked to gold prices, meaning the effective return for investors is even higher than the headline capital gains.

High returns

The strong performance is largely driven by the rally in gold prices since 2019. Several factors contributed to this trend:

Global economic uncertainty, especially post-pandemic

Persistent inflation concerns

Central bank gold buying

Geopolitical tensions boosting safe-haven demand

Since SGBs are directly linked to the price of 999 purity gold, investors fully participate in this upside without the storage or making charges associated with physical gold.

How the redemption price is calculated

The redemption price of SGBs is not arbitrarily set. It is based on a transparent formula.

The RBI calculates it using the simple average of closing gold prices (999 purity) published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association over the last three working days preceding the redemption date.

For this tranche, the price of Rs 15,009 per unit has been derived from gold prices recorded on April 9, April 10 and April 13, 2026.

Should investors exit or stay invested?

Premature redemption is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue, but only on interest payment dates. For this series, April 15, 2026 marks the first such exit opportunity.

However, the decision to redeem early is not straightforward and depends on multiple factors:

Reasons to consider exiting now:

Locking in strong gains after a sharp gold rally

Reallocating funds to other asset classes such as equities or debt

Personal liquidity needs

Reasons to stay invested till maturity:

Continued exposure to gold if bullish on prices

No reinvestment risk

Tax advantage: Capital gains on redemption at maturity (after 8 years) are tax-free

Tax treatment plays a crucial role in the decision.

If redeemed before maturity, capital gains are taxed (with indexation benefits for long-term gains)

If held till maturity (eight years), capital gains are completely tax-free

This makes holding till maturity structurally more efficient from a post-tax return perspective, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets.