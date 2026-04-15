New Income Tax assessment procedure: Notices, timelines, rules explained

With the start of the new financial year on April 1, updated Income Tax assessment rules have officially come into effect. These amendments, introduced through the Finance Bill, 2026, reshape the procedures for scrutiny, reassessment, and the issuance of tax notices.

Their objective is to improve clarity and reduce litigation, but will also make it harder for taxpayers to challenge proceedings on technical grounds.

Here is a breakdown of what has changed and what it means in practice.

Reassessment notices:

Under the new framework, reassessment notices can now be issued only by the jurisdictional assessing officer.

This is codified under Sections 280 and 281 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (corresponding to Sections 148 and 148A of the Income Tax Act, 1961). While the reassessment process will continue to be faceless, the power to initiate proceedings is now strictly jurisdictional.

New framework’s implications

Strengthens the legal basis of reassessment proceedings

Narrows grounds for jurisdiction-based challenges

The treatment of Document Identification Number (DIN) has also been clarified.

Under the amended regime, minor defects or omissions in quoting DIN will not invalidate an assessment order, as long as the communication is linked to a system-generated DIN in any manner.

What should taxpayers do now?

“In practical terms, a taxpayer confronted with an Income Tax notice under the post-2026 framework must adopt a disciplined, legally calibrated approach that privileges substantive compliance over erstwhile technical objections,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

He noted that taxpayers must first verify the notice on the e-filing portal and ensure that the DIN, “even if imperfectly quoted–is traceable to the system”.

Kumar added that a complete absence of DIN, coupled with no electronic audit trail, may still be challenged, but minor errors alone will not invalidate proceedings.

Assessment timelines

The law continues to prescribe strict timelines for completing assessments, reassessments, and recomputations under Section 286 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 (corresponding to Sections 153 and 153B of the 1961 Act).

However, a key clarification has been introduced:

The general time limit applies only up to the issuance of the draft assessment order

Subsequent steps, such as taxpayer response, dispute resolution panel (DRP) proceedings, and final order—are governed separately under Section 275 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (corresponding to Section 144C of the 1961 Act)

This effectively overrides earlier court rulings that treated all stages as part of a single timeline.

What this means:

Greater certainty on statutory deadlines

Reduced litigation on time-barred assessments

Potential extension in overall resolution time for disputed cases

Block assessments

Changes have also been introduced for search-related (block) assessments.

Under the revised provisions:

The block period is limited to the specific year(s) to which undisclosed income pertains

The time limit for completion has been extended from 12 months to 18 months, applicable from Tax Year 2026-27

The starting point for limitation is now the date of search or requisition, ensuring consistency in group cases

These changes aim to balance investigative flexibility with procedural clarity.

What changes for taxpayers in practice

The shift under the Income-tax Act, 2025 is structural: procedural and technical defences are being curtailed, with greater emphasis on substantive legal compliance.

Kumar highlighted that taxpayers must now focus on:

Jurisdiction of the assessing officer

Validity of approvals in reassessment cases

Adherence to statutory limitation periods

Kumar emphasised that “the era of defeating proceedings on technical lapses in documentation has yielded to a regime where only defects going to the root of jurisdiction, authority, and limitation will avail”.

As of April 2026, the new assessment framework is already in force, and taxpayers need to adapt quickly.

Key takeaways:

Do not ignore notices due to minor DIN errors

Verify all communications via the e-filing portal

Track timelines under Sections 286 and 275 carefully

Seek professional advice in reassessment or scrutiny cases

The tax system is moving towards digitally traceable, time-bound, and legally robust assessments, where compliance and timely response will matter more than ever.