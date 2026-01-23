Small-cap index at 8-month low: Take staggered, long-term fund exposure

Key factors weighing on small caps

Small caps have struggled primarily because earnings have failed to justify the expectations built into prices. “Based on Q1 and Q2 FY26 results and current estimates, profit growth for the small-cap universe in calendar year 2025 is likely to be around 11–12 per cent—modest for a segment that was trading near 40 times earnings,” says Ankit Patel, co-founder and partner, Arunasset Investment Services.

A key drag has been weak nominal GDP growth, estimated at 9–10 per cent due to low inflation. “Since tax collections, government spending and corporate profits move with nominal GDP, subdued inflation has capped profit growth,” adds Patel.

Smaller companies, in particular, have limited pricing power, which has hurt margins. Geopolitical uncertainty has further dampened risk appetite.

Potential triggers for turnaround

Two levers could shift sentiment: reflation and liquidity. In 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate from 6.50 per cent to 5.25 per cent between February and December. It also injected durable liquidity—ICRA estimates around ~9.5 trillion since January 2025—along with a 100 basis-point cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut that could release another ~2.5 trillion. “If policy support helps push inflation back towards the 4–5 per cent range, nominal GDP growth and earnings breadth should improve, creating a more supportive backdrop,” says Patel.

A US trade deal could also improve sentiment. Valuations are now broadly in line with long-term averages.

What should investors do?

Experts advise existing investors not to panic-sell after the correction. With small-cap valuations coming down from last year’s highs, new investors may enter these funds. “The segment tends to remain volatile, so this shouldn’t be seen as a ‘now or never’ opportunity. Avoid lump-sum investing. Enter in a gradual, staggered manner to benefit from lower valuations and reduce timing risk,” says Akshat Garg, head, research and product, Choice Wealth.

Some fund houses have begun reopening their funds for lump-sum investing. This is a reliable indicator that shows fund managers are finding more investment opportunities.

“Investors should avoid chasing returns and keep allocation measured and disciplined,” says Santosh Joseph, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Germinate Investor Services.

Volatile category with liquidity risk

New investors entering small-cap funds must remember the risks of this category. Small-cap companies are highly sensitive to changes in liquidity, interest rates and economic conditions. Limited earnings visibility also means even minor disappointments can trigger sharp price moves.

“Liquidity risk can make exiting positions difficult during market stress. Corporate governance standards remain uneven across the segment,” says Garg.

Precautions for new investors

New investors should avoid entering with a short-term mindset. A consistent, rupee-cost averaging approach through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or systematic transfer plans (STPs) works better for small-cap funds.

“Investors should exercise restraint in exposure and allocation. Strong performance does not justify over-allocating, just as periods of underperformance are not a reason to stop investing altogether,” says Joseph.

Time horizon and allocation guide

Small caps suit long-duration goals best. “A seven- to 10-year horizon tends to deliver better outcomes, while five years is generally the minimum for meaningful value creation,” says Joseph.

Allocate based on risk profile. “Low-risk investors may limit small-cap exposure to 0–10 per cent of their equity portfolio, medium-risk investors to 10–20 per cent, and high-risk investors to 20–30 per cent. Even for aggressive investors, excessive small-cap exposure can significantly increase volatility and portfolio instability,” says Garg.