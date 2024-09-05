Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Step-up SIP: How does it help investors in building wealth over the years

Step-up SIP: How does it help investors in building wealth over the years

Method allows investors to increase their SIP by a fixed percentage every year

SIP, investment, mutual fund

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail investors seek strategies to strengthen their corpus. One such method that has gained significant traction in recent years is step-up systematic investment plan (SIP). It is a dynamic and flexible way for individuals to grow their wealth over time, adapting to changing financial circumstances.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
What is a step-up SIP?

A step-up SIP is a version of the traditional SIP. In a regular SIP, investors contribute a fixed amount at regular intervals, typically monthly, into mutual funds or other investment vehicles. Step-up SIP takes this concept further by allowing investors to increase their contribution amount at fixed intervals, usually annually.
 
“If a person starts an SIP of Rs 20,000 per month and invests for 20 years, she generates 11 per cent compound annual growth rate return on her investment. The final corpus will be Rs 1.74 crore on a total investment of Rs 48 lakh. Assuming, another person starts the same SIP but raises it by 10 per cent every year, the final corpus will be Rs 2.83 crore on investment of Rs 1.37 crore,” said Shrinivas Khanolkar, head – products, marketing & corporate communication at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

More From This Section

MF NSO, Mutual Funds

Monthly SIP of Rs 10k since 2021 grows to Rs 5.6 lakh for this Value Fund

Mastercard recently launched an authentication product called Identity Check Express that enables customers to verify transactions on their own

Visa or MasterCard? From tomorrow, you can choose your credit card network

Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa to offer 90-day visa waiver for Indian tourists from Jan 2025

Star Health

Star Health launches insurance policy in Braille: Check details

overseas securities

OCI income tax depends on person's residency status under I-T Act


“Step-up or top-up SIP is an important tool in any investor’s kitty as it allows them to increase their instalments in SIP by a fixed amount or percentage at predetermined intervals. This increase can be in line with their income growth. This helps investors reach their goal earlier than expected and create greater wealth over time, and also helps their annual savings stay aligned with inflation, maintaining balance between discipline and flexibility," he said.
 
Shaily Gang, head-products at Tata Asset Management, explained how step-up SIP helps retail investors.
 
“An investor who takes to do step-up SIP, tends to create more wealth than normal SIP. Let us take the scenario of investing Rs 10,000 for 20 years as a flat amount vs investing with a 10 per cent rise in SIP amount every year. With equity market return assumption at 10 per cent, approximately 80 per cent more wealth would be created in absolute terms,” said Gang.
 
“Thus it is best to keep adding exposure to equity markets systematically and stay invested and for long periods.”  
 
Starting step-up SIP?
 
Customers have to choose the step-up option when initiating a systematic investment plan (SIP) ??' starting midway is usually not possible. Investors can cancel step-up and set up a new regular SIP. They also have the option to pause step-up SIP for up to three months.
 
Things to remember before starting a step up SIP Investment
 
Ensure a stable and growing income to accommodate increasing investments.
 
Step-up SIPs yield greater benefits over longer investment periods.
 
Align the step-up rates with your personal financial goals.
 
Be aware of the risks associated with your chosen investments.
 
Regularly review and adjust the plan based on any changes in your financial situation.

Also Read

MF NSO, Mutual Funds

Rs 5 cr: Portfolio value on investing Rs 30k monthly at 10% annual increase

Recoveries from SIP accounts in June stood at over ~10,000 crore for seventh straight month

Outflow rise from SIP accounts in H1CY24 slows growth in net inflows

SIP inflows

Average SIP size up 9.6% at Rs 2,340 in April: Where are Indians investing?

market stocks us market share market bullish

Maximize your SIP returns: Staying put in one index might be smarter

sip stock market

Spike in SIP churn as investors rebalance; registrations rose 48% in April

Topics : SIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon