Thailand expands visa-free status to 93 nations: Here's what you must know

Starting today, Thailand will allow visa-free entry for people from 93 countries and territories. This is a significant increase from the previous 57 regions, with visitors now able to stay for up to 60 days, according to the Ministry of Interior.

"Travellers from these qualified nations can visit Thailand for tourism or short-term business purposes, Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul," said in a statement. Additionally, the number of territories eligible for a visa on arrival will increase from 19 to 31. These changes will take effect once published in the Royal Gazette. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What does visa-free travel mean?

Visa-free travel enables passport holders to enter a country without the need to obtain a visa before, or upon, arrival. That said, they must still pass through an immigration control facility where their passports are checked for validity, and may also be stamped.

Rising tourist numbers

Thailand has seen a 35% increase in foreign arrivals this year through July 7, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 18.2 million visitors. This influx has generated 858 billion baht ($24 billion) in revenue. The top sources of tourists so far in 2024 have been China, Malaysia, and India.

The country's appeal continues to grow, offering beautiful beaches, nature reserves, rustic countryside, stunning cities with temples, delicious food, exciting nightlife, and high-quality, affordable accommodation.

New visa options

A new "Destination Thailand Visa" has also been introduced, targeting digital nomads, freelancers, and those looking to learn new skills such as cooking and martial arts. This visa allows holders to stay for up to 180 days and is valid for five years.

Extended stay for graduates

Another upcoming visa change will permit international students who earn a bachelor’s degree or higher in Thailand to stay for one year after graduation. This extension is intended for job seeking, travel, or other activities.

Economic impact

In the first three months of this year alone, Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists, contributing an estimated 454.6 billion baht ($12.4 billion) to the economy. The country is targeting a record 40 million tourists this year, aiming to match pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Visa exemption for Indian tourists

Tourists from India can enter Thailand without a visa until November 11, 2024. This temporary extension follows the success of the initial waiver introduced last November.

Here is the list of the 93 countries and territories exempt from visa entry into Thailand for a period of 60 days:

Albania

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Guatemala

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Mongolia

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vietnam