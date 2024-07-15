Thailand expands visa-free status to 93 nations: Here's what you must know

Starting today, Thailand will allow visa-free entry for people from 93 countries and territories. This is a significant increase from the previous 57 regions, with visitors now able to stay for up to 60 days, according to the Ministry of Interior.
"Travellers from these qualified nations can visit Thailand for tourism or short-term business purposes, Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul," said in a statement. Additionally, the number of territories eligible for a visa on arrival will increase from 19 to 31. These changes will take effect once published in the Royal Gazette.
What does visa-free travel mean?
Visa-free travel enables passport holders to enter a country without the need to obtain a visa before, or upon, arrival. That said, they must still pass through an immigration control facility where their passports are checked for validity, and may also be stamped.
Rising tourist numbers
Thailand has seen a 35% increase in foreign arrivals this year through July 7, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 18.2 million visitors. This influx has generated 858 billion baht ($24 billion) in revenue. The top sources of tourists so far in 2024 have been China, Malaysia, and India.
The country's appeal continues to grow, offering beautiful beaches, nature reserves, rustic countryside, stunning cities with temples, delicious food, exciting nightlife, and high-quality, affordable accommodation.
More From This Section
New visa options
A new "Destination Thailand Visa" has also been introduced, targeting digital nomads, freelancers, and those looking to learn new skills such as cooking and martial arts. This visa allows holders to stay for up to 180 days and is valid for five years.
Extended stay for graduates
Another upcoming visa change will permit international students who earn a bachelor’s degree or higher in Thailand to stay for one year after graduation. This extension is intended for job seeking, travel, or other activities.
Economic impact
In the first three months of this year alone, Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists, contributing an estimated 454.6 billion baht ($12.4 billion) to the economy. The country is targeting a record 40 million tourists this year, aiming to match pre-pandemic levels from 2019.
Visa exemption for Indian tourists
Tourists from India can enter Thailand without a visa until November 11, 2024. This temporary extension follows the success of the initial waiver introduced last November.
Here is the list of the 93 countries and territories exempt from visa entry into Thailand for a period of 60 days:
Albania
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Bhutan
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Cambodia
Canada
China
Colombia
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Guatemala
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vietnam